Cristiano Ronaldo took to social media to celebrate his daughter Bella's third birthday with a touching message and a warm family photo

The football icon called her “my love” and expressed how their love is always with her, giving fans a glimpse of his softer, more personal side

Despite his busy schedule and legendary career, Ronaldo continues to prioritise fatherhood and special moments with his children

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Cristiano Ronaldo is undoubtedly one of the greatest footballers of all time, with a staggering 933 goals to his name and counting.

Off the pitch, he's a devoted family man who cherishes time with his loved ones.

Cristiano Ronaldo remains a doting father who always has time for his large family.

Source: Getty Images

Ronaldo shares a close bond with his partner, Georgina Rodríguez, who has been by his side through much of his glittering career.

Together, they are raising five children—Georgina being the mother of two, including their youngest daughter, Bella Esmeralda.

Ronaldo celebrates daughter’s special day

On Friday, Cristiano Ronaldo took to social media to celebrate his daughter Bella's third birthday.

He shared a sweet photo on Instagram and X, writing:

"Happy birthday, my love! Our love is always with you."

Inside Ronaldo’s life as a devoted dad

Bella was born in April 2022 alongside her twin brother, who sadly passed away during childbirth—a heartbreaking moment for Ronaldo and his partner, Georgina Rodríguez.

The couple had announced the pregnancy in October 2021 while Ronaldo was still playing for Manchester United.

Ronaldo is a proud father of five, including a son born in 2010 and twins born in 2017.

In a 2024 podcast appearance, the 40-year-old shared how his competitive nature has rubbed off on his kids—even their games of padel can get intense, with Ronaldo and his eldest son sometimes not speaking for days after a loss.

He said even his younger children show a strong spirit, joking, "Seriously, my kids, they are like me... I don't teach them, but they see by example."

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh