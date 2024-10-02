Akua Poku, a Ghanaian immigration lawyer in the US, has shared some adverse effects of applying for the Diversity Visa Lottery

She said there are many benefits of the US Visa lottery programme, but there are also some dangers one must know about

She advised everyone to think carefully about the dangers before applying for the lottery as the US opens applications

Akua Poku is a Ghanaian immigration lawyer in the US who shares tips for people who want to travel abroad, especially to the United States.

She has shared four dangers one may face after applying for the Diversity Visa lottery, popularly known as the American lottery.

Akua Poku says one of the dangers of applying for the US lottery is that your information will be stored and can be used against you when needed. Photo credit: american.immigration.lawyer

In a TikTok video, Akua Poku said that although the visa lottery has several advantages, there are also threats one must be aware of before applying.

According to Akua Poku, the first danger is that the US Department of State will store all information about entrants. She added that the information can and will be used against the applicant where necessary.

The second threat is that applying for the lottery can lead to problems with future non-immigrant visa applications to the US.

The next is that inconsistent information can affect ones chances of travelling to the US. It could also lead to a potential visa denial or ban.

She added that applying for the US lottery several times can cause an expedited removal if one ever gets to travel to the country.

“My final advice is this, think carefully before you apply for the Diversity Visa lottery programme. Because the information you submit and just the fact of participating can affect you.”

Registration for the 2026 Diversity Visa Lottery is from October 2, 2024, to November 5, 2024.

Watch video below:

Netizens react to Akua Poku’s comments

YEN.com.gh collated some comments on the video. Read them below:

@smens_1 asked:

"Can someone who’s already in the U.S on f1 visa apply?"

@issahofori360 said:

"God bless you for your vivid explanations🙏👏❤️❤️🥰🥰"

@user793270351218 wrote:

"DV lottery: For the highest education level, should I choose my master's since I've completed the program, even though I haven't received the official results yet?"

Lady urges youth not to rush abroad

In another development, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian lady in the US advised the youth not to rush to leave Ghana.

Ama Koranteng said people who have decent jobs in Ghana should not be in a hurry to travel abroad.

She said people have to hustle to make a living.

