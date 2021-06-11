Yaa Melanin, a Twitter user, has been stating how an employee of Old Mutual Ghana Limited took her money and spent it wrongly

Trouble seems to be looming for an employee of Old Mutual Ghana Limited as she is alleged to have misappropriated money received from a client.

According to a narration by Ghanaian Twitter user @melanin_sassy, otherwise called, Yaa Melanin, the said employee claimed to have used the amount to pay rent for a third person.

Yaa also added that since the time she started asking about her money, the worker has been trying to play hide and seek with her.

In the video, Yaa was seen speaking to the 'misappropriator' unhappily.

See the video below:

Yaa also shared screenshots of conversations she had with the employee.

See screenshots below:

The different reactions

A few people who saw the post expressed their thoughts, some of which can be seen below:

@kelsocarter said:

ah buh this guy paaa is he serious in life. what was he thinking. why didn't he use his salary instead. such nonsense like the way ago charge this guy eh buh she needs to strike asap cuz he's taking advantage of her leniency.. buh tadi fante de3 woboa ooo. edey bi me basaaa.

@KadaAgyiri mentioned that:

Oh sloww koraa.. and he’s well aware of what he’s done too

Trouble in paradise as employee uses client's deposit money to pay rent & she finds out Credit: @melanin_sassy

Source: Twitter

On the subject of thievery, YEN.com.gh also reported that a strong Ghanaian woman has been captured on camera as she caught a thief who tried to pick her pocket thinking he would easily get away with it.

In the footage that was shared on the verified Twitter handle of Ameyaw Debrah, the woman was seen raining heavy lashes on the thief who unsuccessfully tried to shield himself from the blows.

He was, however, saved by the bell as a policeman quickly came to the scene to yank him away from the merciless lashes of the woman and a few bystanders.

Source: Yen.com.gh