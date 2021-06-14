Joyce Dzidzor Mensah has mentioned that she got HIV at age 19 through an old man who had an affair with her

According to Joyce, she met the man in a church choir and he told her he had chickenpox when it was actually a late sign of HIV/AIDS

Joyce mentioned that she fell in love with him after he gave her 500,000 cedis when she needed 300,000

Former HIV Ambassador for the Ghana AIDS Commission, Joyce Dzidzor Mensah, has revealed that she got infected with HIV after sleeping with an old man when she was 19.

In an interview with Kofi TV, the popular Ghanaian icon who recently conducted a live test on TV to prove she was HIV positive, said she met the man in a church choir.

According to her, the man had AIDS in its late-stage and with physical symptoms of the disease but she was ignorant of that at the time and went ahead to sleep with him.

Joyce also indicated that she was at the time a junior high school graduate who was looking for financial assistance to further her education.

"After church, I was having a conversation with the man when he asked me how much I needed, which was 300,000 cedis at the time, and gave me 500,000. From that point on, I fell in love with him," Joyce recalls.

The 19-year-old later discovered that the man had lied to her about having chickenpox when actually, what he was suffering from was the late symptoms of AIDS.

By that time, the two had already slept together.

