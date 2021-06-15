Hassan Ayariga has predicted that there will soon be a white man as Ghana’s president

According to him, this is because the country’s leaders do not think

He said the leaders are quick to run to foreign country’s for financial aid piling up the country’s debt

Hassan Ayariga, the founder of the All People’s Congress (APC), has expressed grave worry over Ghana’s continuous dependence on foreign aids in everything the country does.

Ayariga, therefore, warned in a report filed by Ghanaweb that if care is not taken, this will lead to the takeover of the country’s governance structure including the presidency few years to come.

White man will soon become Ghana’s president - APC’s Hassan Ayariga warns amid ballooning debt. Photo credit: @Mpressider

“They are also sponsoring all the political parties now, they’re so smart……If they become so smart and decide to finance one of their own to run for the presidency of Ghana, the next president would be a white man, very easy,” the flagbearer of the APC in the 2020 general elections stated.

He added: “Chinese are now becoming policemen in certain countries, giving loans, taking over the mining sectors of almost all African countries and it’s a form of neocolonialism.”

Leaders refusing to think

The maverick politician as reported earlier by YEN.com.gh criticised the leaders in the country for not creating an enabling environment for future generations.

According to him, the future the leaders of the country are building will not benefit the local people in some time to come.

Speaking on the #FixtheCountry campaign that had been in the media space and across social media for some time now, he said the leaders are refusing to think.

“We are building wet walls, we are not building concrete walls because our leaders are refusing to think," he said.

How the #FixTheCountry started?

The #FixTheCountry conveners and some unhappy Ghanaians on Twitter have been venting their anger over what they say is the failure on the part of successive administrations to improve the lives of the citizenry through the hashtag, “Fixthecountry”.

Tens of thousands of posts have been made on social media highlighting some of the challenges with the Ghanaian economy.

The online protest had been trending for days amid rival campaigns highlighting the achievement of the Akufo-Addo administration.

