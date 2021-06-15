A video of a man proposing to his girlfriend during his graduation ceremony is causing a storm on social media platforms

The man seems to be a new police recruit and the clip has attracted many people in the online society as he has committed to his stunning woman

Posted by @ohsoperfectproposal on Instagram, the clip and images have sparked different reactions and some say no words "can describe the moment"

Social media users are wowed by a man who decided to propose marriage to his girlfriend on a special day - his graduation ceremony. The well-dressed guy's bae is spotted putting on a new name tag just before he was given his certificate.

What attracted many social media users is the fact that the proud guy has really caught the woman off-guard. It seems the man had the occasion planned accordingly because the ring was held by one of the instructors.

The stunning woman is visibly emotional and the pair later share a hug accompanied by a kiss to seal the special event.

The social media community is reacting to a post of a man seen proposing to his lady. Image: @ohsoperfectproposal/Instagram

Source: UGC

Posted by @ohsoperfectproposal on Instagram, the video and the images have definitely been welcomed by the online society as they had amassed 32 513 likes at the time Briefly News wrote this article.

The post reads:

“No words to describe it. Just watch till the end & comment on this beautiful proposal! Tag your love!”

Social media community reacts

@Kernahaha said:

“She totally knew he was gonna do it then, hahaha.”

@Themugstermash said:

“She does not look happy.”

@Marie said:

“Sweet.”

@Pockymar said:

“Beautiful.”

@Sweetnchicboys said:

“What if she said no?. She actually knew…”

@Weddingsbybtha said:

“@emilyschiro Congratulations on your engagement, wish you both the very best and God’s blessings and protection in your marriage!”

@Cutzbyjd said:

“No words to describe that.”

Man's proposal rejected in public

Taking a glance at stories similar to this one, it was reported that a viral video currently circulating online has Mzansi asking whether public proposals really are the way to go.

@IAm_Ntsiki took to Twitter to share the gut-wrenching clip that had onlookers feeling very sorry for the rejected man.

In the video, it's clear the man has put a lot of effort into planning the big day. A hopeful crowd and expectant onlookers gather around as the man makes his move, slowly getting on one knee and popping out the ring.

His lover, however, is quick to dismiss the proposal and runs away. Left alone, the inconsolable man is comforted by a long line of empathetic bystanders.

@Mercy_Made_Me:

"The way that people just started going to him really got me."

