Nana Akomea has shared an observation about the state of bullion vans in Ghana

In an interview on Peace FM's Kokokoo morning show, he said the majority of these vans are only useful in transporting cloth

His comment follows the shooting of a policeman guarding one of these vans

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Nana Akomea, the Managing Director of Intercity STC, and member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has made an observation about the state of the majority of billion vans in Ghana.

During a panel discussion on Kokrokoo, the morning show on Peace 104.3 FM hosted by Kwame Sefa-Kay, he said most bullion vans operating in Ghana are only useful for transporting cloth.

Ghanaian Bullion Vans Only Good For Transporting Cloth From Makola To Spintex - Nana Akomea. Photo source: Facebook (Joy 99.7 FM)

Source: Facebook

His comment comes on the back of the shooting and death of Emmanuel Osei, a policeman by armed robbers whilst guarding a Nissan Buillion van with registration number GT 8592 owned by Montran.

"Because these pickups with a welded back and padlock. It is only good for transporting cloth from Makola to Spintex, not money."

He also suggested that banks pool resources together to buy about ten if the cost is too high for individual institutions: "if a bank needs one, they can sign and use it for the necessary transport."

Skip to 3 minutes 10 seconds to watch Nana Akomea talk about the state of Bullion vans in Ghana

In other news, Paul Boateng, a security expert has made a chilling disclosure about guns in Ghana following the recent killing of a Policeman by armed robbers.

In an interview on Adom TV, he said guns including Avtomat Kalashnikova rifles known as AK-47 are produced in Ghana, adding to the state of insecurity in the country.

"In West Africa, Ghana is the leading producer of guns. There are Ghanaians who even produce AK-47. Some of the locally produced are the ones used to commit crimes by young people," Boateng said.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen