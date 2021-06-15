A security expert has spoken about the spate of locally produced guns in the country

This, he said, is the cause of increasing insecurity in the country

Paul Boateng shared that locally manufactured guns are used to commit crimes by young people

On Monday, June 14, 2021, a Policeman was killed by armed robbers

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Paul Boateng, a security expert has made a chilling disclosure about guns in Ghana following the recent killing of a Policeman by armed robbers.

In an interview on Adom TV, he said guns including Avtomat Kalashnikova rifles known as AK-47 are produced in Ghana, adding to the state of insecurity in the country.

AK-47 guns are being produced in Ghana; says a security expert after the death of a Policeman. photo source: user-generated

Source: Instagram

On Monday, June 14, 2021, Emmanuel Osei, a policeman was shot and killed by armed robbers whilst guarding a Nissan van with registration number GT 8592 which belongs to a company called Montran.

"In West Africa, Ghana is the leading producer of guns. There are Ghanaians who even produce AK-47. Some of the locally produced are the ones used to commit crimes by young people," said Boateng.

Watch security expert Paul Boateng talk about AK-47s below.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a disturbed police officer has been speaking in the aftermath of the killing of one of his colleagues who was escorting a bullion van on Monday, June 14, 2021.

Speaking to Adom FM on condition of anonymity as reported by Ghanaweb, the concerned police recounted his experience escorting bullion vans.

“This bullion van escort work is very life-threatening,” he stated, noting that one has to be extremely cautious and alert by taking his or her security into his own hands because no adequate provisions are made.

The police officer who has been with the service for over two decades added that: “There are times you will 'cock' these weapons and they won’t even fire.”

In other news, a video has emerged of General Constable Emmanuel Osei, the policeman who lost his life in an armed robbery attack jamming to Sarkodie's song, Coachella, featuring Kwesi Arthur.

In a video posted on Twitter seen by YEN.com.gh, Osei is seen 'feeling' himself as the song plays in the background.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen.com.gh