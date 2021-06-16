Bullion van robbery incident is not a sign of insecurity in the country- NPP MP

The Mfantseman MP has stated that Monday's bullion van incident is not a sign of insecurity

The wife of the late Mfantseman MP who happens to be the MP-elect after her husband's passing has stated that Monday's bullion van incident is not a sign of insecurity.

Ophelia Mensah Hayford Kwansah, a retired police officer, says the robbery and killing incident should not be used as a measure of the state of security in the country.

According to her, looking at it in a different perspective, it is a case of an isolated attack.

“I think we should look at this incident as an isolated attack on the Police, and not insecurity within the country. This is an isolated case which we are going to deal with,” she said.

In a report filed by CitiNews, the Member of Parliament for Mfantseman said the death of the young police officer was unfortunate and that the Police will work around the clock to bring the perpetrators to book.

IGP's ultimatum

Meanwhile, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), James Oppong-Boanuh, has threatened to withdraw his men from escorting bullion vehicles if armoured vans are not provided.

According to him, the Association of Bankers is expected to provide fortified armoured vehicles for carting currencies by the close of June 2021.

In a statement issued by the Police Service, the provision of fortified armoured vans has been agreed upon with the Association of Bankers.

The call follows Monday morning’s armed attack on a bullion van at Adedenkpo, a suburb of James Town in Accra that cost the life of a policeman and a trader.

