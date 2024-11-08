A Ghanaian man could not hide his frustration after he was charged GH¢30 for what he described as a simple haircut

A viral online video showed the visibly angry man lamenting and confronting the barber over the price of the service

The video has generated mixed reactions online as some netizens supported the man while others did not

Ghana's economic condition has affected many Ghanaians, especially low—and middle-income groups. Even the rich have experienced economic hardships.

A video of a Ghanaian man lamenting over the cost of a haircut has emphasised the impact of the economic challenges on everyday life.

A Ghanaian man is lamenting over the cost of a haircut. Stock image posed by model.

Source: Getty Images

The Ghanaian man, whose identity is unknown, went to the barber salon for a haircut but was charged GH¢30.

He could not hide his frustration in a video as he lamented the service's price, arguing that it was too expensive.

Venting his spleen, the visibly angry man noted that the simple haircut did not match the price.

Watch the video below:

Netizens divided as man fumes

Netizens who saw the video of the angry man were divided. In the comment section, they expressed mixed reactions, as some supported his argument while others did not.

@Dawson_Blaud wrote:

"If he had more money, he would have left without being angry. Find money young gees. 30 cedis is nothing."

@kechikenyatta wrote:

"In this economy."

@Sugarvalentino1 wrote:

"E pain am oo."

@AmeerTuahirII wrote:

"My Niq be too go barber ei hair after the barber charged am 40gh while he only had 50gh on him . He thought he would be charged 20gh and use the rest for food."

@hunchochoppah wrote:

"Ah 30 cedis be normal aii."

@brakobb01 wrote:

"The country make hot."

@GAFACHY_

"This same shop take do me 40gh...that day me last 60...ano ask I just go sit."

@Kissihuncho

"We are in the midst of a deep crisis, facing an economic recession. We need to ensure that we get value for the money we spend. A 30.00 haircut is where we draw the line."

@OcJunior11

"By this time he jie sakora oo."

@kb_darling5

"Why are you tinking this."

Ghanaian barber makes GH¢100K in 2023

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian barber had made GH¢100,000 in 2024.

He shared photos of his new shop, which he said he got from the funds. The barber said he started his barbering business with GH¢120 in 2014 and built it from the ground up.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh