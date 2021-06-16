A Nigerian woman Ajibola (Jibs) Abitoye got a job in Canada in a month after she relocated to the country

Despite discouragement, the woman was able to win a council seat in Alberta and started her fashion brand

Abitoye encourage people never to see anything as too big to be conquered, telling them that they could achieve everything

A young Nigerian woman, Jibs Abitoye, has inspired many with her story on LinkedIn. She revealed that she achieved everything people thought was impossible for her.

She got the job!

Abitoye revealed that when she just came from Nigeria to Canada, many thought her chances of getting a good job were slim. They said that the woman does not have a Canadian education or work experience.

Jibs Abitoye was told she could not get a good job as a new immigrant from Nigeria in Canada Photo source: @jibsabitoye

Source: UGC

She proved her doubters wrong, and in a month got a bank job that gave her an office. The woman climbed higher on the social ladder. She later became the first black woman to win an election in the province of Alberta since the 1970s.

Fashion business in the bag

When people told her she would not be successful at the fashion business, Abitoye strove hard and now her company has products in over 500 retail stores in Canada.

A part of her post read:

“I have shared a few of my success stories but I can also tell you that in between all these success stories are many failures, many sleepless nights, many tears, many vigils, many prayers, many guilt and shame, many doubts, many mistakes, the list is endless. So don’t let anybody “COULDN'T” you, because yes you CAN!”

You inspired us

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions to her post below:

Alexander Tostowaryk said:

"I've been told all my life I could and I've so far turned out to be a failure. The could's and couldn't's don't always know what they're talking about. You made great strides and hopefully this is only the beginning for immigrants etc in this country and the world."

Gift Amadi said:

"Really inspired by your post. It just reminds me of why I can't give up. Everyday, the external voices from the world, media, family and friends are loud telling you what you "can't do" but I'm always reminded that the loudest voice should be the one telling me "I can" and "I will"."

Nadine Russell said:

"You have such a powerful story! Thank you for sharing it with us!"

Jessica Harquail said:

"Amazing Jibs! I have come to learn that our biggest limitations in life are the ones that we place on ourselves. Keep pushing, keep rising and continue to lead fearlessly."

PAY ATTENTION: Download our mobile app to enjoy the latest news update

Our lives changed in Canada

Meanwhile, YEN earlier reported that a Nigerian man identified as Nonso and with the handle @Serioussist came online to share his family's relocation story.

In a post on Wednesday, January 20, the man said he and his wife left Nigeria, a move that he called a "hard reset", suggesting they were at their lowest low when they did.

Nonso added that they left everything behind with the determination to start a new life in Canada. According to him, at the time they did this, there was no family or friends in their new home country.

Source: Yen.com.gh