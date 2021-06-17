It has been 10 years since pilot Anselm Winston had his commercial pilot license, but he had his first memorable flight recently

This is due to a revelation that among the passengers on board the jet was his father

He went ahead to thank him for everything as fellow passengers clapped for them

As the doors to an aircraft shut and passengers got into the mood for the flight from Charleston to Miami, 34-year-old pilot Anselm Winston stood up to make an important announcement.

VIP On Board

Looking at the curious passengers, he informed them that onboard the aircraft was a VIP who needed to be recognised.

“So a little bit about this VIP, he hails from Kingston, Jamaica, born in the small town of Portmore, Jamaica. And that VIP that I’m talking about is my father,” revealed the young pilot, overwhelmed with emotions.

He gave a bit of history on his father's life journey and his sacrifices to get him to the level he was.

That is when he crowned his speech by making it known that for the first time since he got his commercial pilot license he was flying a jet with his father on board.

"I'm very thankful and very blessed to have him," said a teary Winston, accentuated by claps from the cabin.

A Dream Come True

In a post on Facebook, he detailed how it has taken him about 10 years to have the opportunity to share the flying experience with his 72-year-old father.

He added that, finally, the stars aligned and he was able to get his old man on his jet, hoping to give him an experience that he’d never forget.

"I don’t think I need to say much else as the video pretty much shows my emotions better than what I can write. Dad, I’m thankful, I’m blessed and I hope I’ve made both you and mom proud," read part of his statement.

Other photos show Winston and his father Ashman seated in the ERJ-175's cockpit.

Blavity records that Winston is known to cherish his parents for all they've done for him, as seen in some of the earlier posts on his social media.

"The ones who raised me. The ones who loved me. The ones who believed in me. The ones that knew I could fly before I had my wings. The ones that are responsible for me becoming the man I am today. The ones who never gave up despite my pitfalls in life," reads one of the poems he wrote for them.

He concludes the piece by indicating that his parents are like no other and that he will always cherish and adore them.

