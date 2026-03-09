A security service applicant has attracted widespread online attention following a rapid change in their portal status.

Police Recruitment: Applicants’ Pending Status Changes to Qualified in Five Minutes, “There’s Hope”

The development was shared by content creator Dora Esinam on Facebook, highlighting how several applicants saw their statuses update from “Pending” to “Qualified” within minutes.

In her post, Dora Esinam used the example to encourage applicants who are still awaiting updates to remain patient and optimistic. She detailed how she personally assists applicants without smartphones by checking their portals on their behalf.

“Earlier on, I told you all that I have about four people in this category who don’t even own smartphones, so I personally help them check their portal and update them. So I was going through theirs one by one. When I got to the last person, his portal showed ‘Pending.’ Hmm… I logged out, waited patiently for about five minutes, then logged in again to check. And guess what? Boom! It had changed to ‘Qualified."

Dora added words of encouragement for other applicants still seeing “Pending” on their portals:

“So, to everyone whose portal is still showing Pending, don’t panic yet. Try logging out and checking again after a few minutes. It looks like they’ve just started updating the portal little by little. Keep calm, stay hopeful, and keep refreshing. Your good news might just be the next update.”

The post has garnered significant attention online, with many commending Dora for her guidance and for empowering applicants through practical advice during the often stressful waiting period. This incident highlights how minor portal updates can have a major impact on applicant morale and community engagement.

