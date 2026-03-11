The 2026 FIFA World Cup has been thrown into uncertainty following Iran’s latest stance regarding its participation in the tournament

The Middle Eastern nation has cited two key reasons behind the possibility of skipping the expanded global showpiece

The development comes after Donald Trump reportedly clarified his position on Iran’s involvement in the tournament

Ahmad Donyamali, the sports minister of Iran, has indicated that the nation will not participate in the 2026 FIFA World Cup amid escalating geopolitical tensions.

The tournament will be hosted primarily in the United States, a country currently at the centre of a growing conflict involving Iran and its allies.

Iran Shuts Door at Playing 2026 World Cup Despite Donald Trump 'Welcoming' Team to US.

Iran won't play at 2026 World Cup

According to Donyamali, the present situation leaves no room for the national team to travel and compete.

Iran had already secured qualification and was placed in Group G alongside Belgium, Egypt, and New Zealand.

All three of their scheduled matches were expected to be played in American cities, with two fixtures planned in Los Angeles and another in Seattle.

However, the minister insists the national side will not travel under current circumstances.

"Since this corrupt government assassinated our leader, we have no conditions under which we can participate in the World Cup," Donyamali said in a television interview, as quoted by RTE.

"In view of the malicious measures taken against Iran, two wars were forced upon us within eight or nine months, and several thousand of our people were killed. Therefore, we definitely have no possibility of participating in this way."

Tensions between Iran and the United States have intensified in recent months, with the conflict expanding across parts of the Middle East.

Reports indicate that Iran responded to attacks by launching strikes on American military bases in the region.

Against this backdrop, the country’s absence from a recent FIFA planning summit in Atlanta raised further questions about whether the national team would eventually appear at the global tournament.

The development has sparked widespread debate among football observers, given that Iran had already secured its place in the competition through the qualification process.

Iran Shuts Door at Playing 2026 World Cup Despite Donald Trump 'Welcoming' Team to US.

FIFA responds as possible replacements emerge

The comments from Donyamali come shortly after Gianni Infantino disclosed that he had received assurances from Donald Trump that Iran would be allowed to participate.

"We also spoke about the current situation in Iran, and the fact that the Iranian team has qualified to participate in the FIFA World Cup 2026," Infantino wrote in a statement posted to Instagram.

"During the discussions, President Trump reiterated that the Iranian team is, of course, welcome to compete in the tournament in the United States."

He added: "We all need an event like the FIFA World Cup to bring people together now more than ever, and I sincerely thank the President of the United States for his support, as it shows once again that Football Unites the World."

Should Iran ultimately withdraw from the tournament, organisers may have to consider replacement teams.

Early discussions suggest that Iraq and United Arab Emirates could emerge as potential alternatives.

