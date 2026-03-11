An old video of the popular Ghanaian TikToker Lopez detailing her date with a politician has resurfaced online

This came after she called out the Member of Parliament for Old Tafo, Vincent Assafuah, over their past dealings before his marriage

Several Ghanaians who watched the resurfaced video thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts on the matter

An old video of the popular Ghanaian TikTok star, Lopez, claiming that she went on a date with a politician and received a huge amount of money has surfaced online, generating some frenzy.

The name Lopez has been trending across Ghanaian social media after she publicly linked the Member of Parliament for Old Tafo, Vincent Ekow Assafuah, to a relationship-related controversy that has sparked intense debate online.

Vincent Assafuah marries Dr Charis

On Saturday, March 7, 2026, Vincent Assafuah tied the knot with Dr Charis, a medical doctor, health advocate, fitness enthusiast, and online personality, in a private ceremony at Nkoranza in the Nkoranza South Municipal in the Bono East Region of Ghana.

The lavish yet private event was attended by close family members, friends, and senior members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), including Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, and Henry Nana Boakye.

Lopez calls out Vincent Ekow Assafuah

Days after the union, a popular Ghanaian TikTok star named Lopez made some allegations against the politician.

According to her, the NPP MP entered her DM a few months before his wedding, and they even went on a date. She claimed she was excited, as she thought that their alleged relationship might lead to marriage, believing that she had met a good man.

The heartbroken TikToker said she believed that the MP was dating Dr Charis during the time of their date. She went ahead and shared some screenshots from her conversation with Ekow Assafuah as proof of her claims.

Old video of Lopez resurfaces

Amid the brouhaha, a throwback video of Lopez claiming that she had gone on a date to meet a politician has resurfaced. In the video, she did not mention the person's name, not the political party the person belonged to.

However, she showed the outfit and wig she wore for the date. Lopez added that the politician gave her GH¢100,000 after they met in a restaurant.

According to Lopez, she did not ask for the money; the politician gave it freely to her.

Reactions to Lopez's throwback video

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by Barnabas Nii Laryea on Facebook. Read them below:

Nii Annerquaye Abbey said:

"Baiting the man to come out and deny… this trap dierrr ebi FN inspired. No way the man can escape."

BigGodwin Martey wrote:

"Omgggggg! Smhhhhh at this point. It’s Game Over! Herrrrh!"

Bibiana Wumpini said:

"Justice for we, the big tummy people.🤣🤣🤣."

Dorothy Osei wrote:

"Ah, she got money sef. Just the date. So where’s her pain?"

Archangel Dzokoto said:

"This matter no honourable can be unguilty. Even me, I am guilty as charged. Let's move on to Nsawam."

Etna NaaShika Quao wrote:

"These people and their “literally”! 🥴At what point will this “literally” craze blow over na my ears are tired! The service personnel at my office say it like their very lives depend on it! 😮‍💨."

Nana Aba said:

"Only the appearance fee is the 100,000gh? 😷."

Fa Fa wrote:

"Well, the outfit is not nice! 🙄Everything "literally... Why? 😅."

James Blay Paintsil said:

"Eiiii men are suffering in this thing called life oooo. Just meeting a person for the first time, then boom, GHS 100,000.00. It is well."

Eunice Ayensu wrote:

"My gender, I beg you 🙏🏾 don't go and buy the same wig and be expecting 100k from your man. Again, note that the politician she met is not a Ghanaian politician o yoo."

Source: YEN.com.gh