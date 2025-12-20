Burna Boy faced criticism from Ghanaians after promising money to a fan who invaded his stage

The singer's recent actions, including a controversial concert incident, sparked intensified criticism and media attention

Many Ghanaians believed Burna Boy’s gesture toward the fan in Accra was a damage control attempt

Ghanaians have criticised Nigerian superstar Burna Boy after he promised a fan money for invading the stage to show his admiration at a concert in Ghana.

For the past weeks, Nigerian singer Burna Boy has been making headlines, but for the wrong reasons.

His recent actions toward a Ghanaian boy have sparked significant discussion and intensified criticism of the singer.

Burna Boy rewards fan for invading stage

In a video on X, Burna Boy, while performing at the GT Music Concert at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday, December 20, 2025, said the young man did not come onto the stage to misbehave or harm him but rather to give the artist money.

He described people who invade stages and endanger artists’ lives as “abnormal.” Many wondered whether he was referring to Nigerians, because some Nigerian fans are known for rushing the stage and endangering artists.

“Abnormal people rush onto the stage to misbehave, but this one came to give me money. God bless you. Don’t worry, I will rather give you money,” Burna Boy said.

Burna Boy added that the actions of the man and others are what make him love Ghana.

“You see why I love Ghana? Ghana doesn’t have a problem,” he said.

But when he praised a fan for invading the stage to show his admiration for the popular artist, many Ghanaians saw it as a way to die down the controversy surrounding him.

Burna Boy chases fans away from concert

The Afrobeats singer was said to have reacted irrationally after he noticed a woman asleep in the front row of his concert in Denver, USA, on November 12, 2025.

The Grammy Award-winning singer, while performing to his audience, stopped singing and addressed a man seated close to the stage with his girlfriend.

In annoyance, Burna Boy ordered the man to leave the concert with his sleeping girlfriend. His remark drew surprise from the crowd, who were in awe as the singer pointed at the couple.

As seen in a trending video, Burna Boy left the stage and refused to continue singing until the woman had been escorted out of the venue.

Many of his fans heavily criticised Burna Boy for his actions. Some high-standard music icons, like Eminem, also slammed him for such a display.

This was just a few weeks before he extended a kind gesture to the Ghanaian man in Accra, which led many to criticise his actions and call for accountability.

Ghanaians react to Burna Boy's generosity

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians who watched the video on Instagram. Some of the comments are below.

Titan_fitness_ said:

"Ikr! I stopped liking all or any of his videos because of that woman’s matter, but seriously, I think this is both fanfooling + wan win his fans back. We see ham!"

Michaelnuwor wrote:

"Burna dey try win back his fans. 😂"

Eelreyro said:

"Who else saw this video coming? 😂😂"

Naalyn7 commented:

"He changed cause of the recent backlash from what happened in the US. If he messes up, people are to say it. So he needs to move professionally."

The_bloggerhub wrote:

"Ebe settings bro. 😂I’m sure that guy was paid to do that and was given that money for damage control, cos he knows the media will carry it to switch the narrative slightly. 😂"

AraTheJay meets Burna Boy

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that sensational Ghanaian musician AraTheJay was introduced to Nigerian afrobeat star Burna Boy by Bella Shmurda at an event in Obi's House, Nigeria.

AraTheJay, who was there to connect with Nigerian musicians, was seen exchanging pleasantries with Burna Boy, with a likely mention of their collaboration on the song "Fire."

