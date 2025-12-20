Freezy Macbones suffered a shock defeat to Jonathan “Worldwide” Tetteh in a dramatic showdown at the University of Ghana Stadium in Legon

The much-talked-about fight between Seth Gyimah, better known as Freezy Macbones, and Jonathan 'Worldwide' Tetteh unfurled before the eyes of fans at the University of Ghana Stadium, Legon, on Saturday, December 20, 2025.

By the end of eight rounds, the outcome left many in disbelief, as Tetteh walked away with the WBA Africa Light Heavyweight title on a night few had predicted.

Freezy Macbones suffers shock loss to Worldwide

Macbones entered the bout as the clear favourite, carrying momentum and confidence built over years of steady dominance. The build-up had been noisy, fuelled by Tetteh’s constant trash talk and mind games.

Those antics appeared to unsettle the more experienced fighter, setting the stage for a contest charged with emotion long before the first bell.

Once the action began, Tetteh showed no respect for reputation. Nicknamed Worldwide, the 25-year-old came out sharp and aggressive, controlling the opening two rounds with speed and intent. His early success hinted at a plan built on pressure and belief.

As the fight settled, Macbones responded. Drawing on his experience, the 36-year-old found his rhythm, working the body and snapping jabs that slowly shifted the momentum.

Over the middle rounds, he looked composed and purposeful, forcing his younger opponent onto the back foot.

Fatigue soon crept in for Tetteh. As the pace took its toll, he relied heavily on clinching to survive exchanges.

Even then, he refused to fold, digging deep to remain competitive and landing meaningful counters whenever space opened.

The contest took a dramatic turn in the eighth and final round. Amid rising tension, Tetteh went to the canvas after Macbones appeared to bite his shoulder, an act widely seen as a moment of frustration.

Below is the moment Freezy 'bit' Tetteh:

The referee deducted points from Macbones for unsportsmanlike conduct, a decision that would prove costly.

When the judges’ scorecards were read, the shock was immediate. All three sided with Tetteh, handing him the victory and the continental title. The verdict triggered heated debate across social media.

Watch the moment Tetteh was declared winner:

Fans react after Macbones' defeat

@OsikaniOfficial lamented:

"Freezy Macbones won that fight chale! How????"

@peagama observed:

"That bite cost him."

@spaceboynova added:

"Worldwide pulled the Conor McGregor on Freezy, won the psychological warfare, and got in Freezy's head. During the whole fight you go see say then Freezy dey fight plus to many emotions."

@_LNDH shared:

"Jonathan Tetteh winning this fight came as a surprise. I was expecting a draw. They both didn’t live up to expectations."

For Macbones, the loss is a painful lesson in a sport that offers little mercy. His record now stands at 11 wins and one defeat. For Tetteh, the night confirmed his rise, as he remains unbeaten with 11 victories from 11 outings.

