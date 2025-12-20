Hamza Suhuyini , a member of the NDC's communications team, stated that the government cannot end galamsey only one year after taking office

The NDC communicator said the government has put measures in place that would help fight the menace that is destroying the environment

His comment comes after the government revoked the Legislative Instrument, which empowered the President to approve mining activities in forest reserves

Hamza Suhuyini, a member of the National Democratic Congress’s (NDC) communications team, has said it is unfair to accuse the Mahama-led government of failure in the fight against illegal mining.

Illegal mining, popularly referred to as galamsey in local settings, has become a menace, destroying several water bodies, forests, and other parts of the environment.

According to Hamza Suhuyini, the magnitude of the galamsey problem makes it unrealistic to resolve all issues within a single year.

The NDC communicator’s comments come after the government revoked Legislative Instrument (L.I.) 2462, which empowered the President to approve mining activities in forest reserves.

The revocation of the LI implies that the government has banned mining in forest reserves.

The Environmental Protection (Mining in Forest Reserves) Revocation Instrument, 2025, matured into law on Wednesday, December 10, 2025, after being laid in Parliament by the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah.

Speaking on Accra-based Citi FM, Hamza Suhuyini said the repeal of the law is part of the government’s several efforts to tackle galamsey. He, however, stated that the success of the fight against illegal mining depends on sustained enforcement, inter-agency collaboration, and public support.

“We are committed to the fight, but the scale and depth of illegal mining require long-term strategies and consistent action across all levels."

"It would be unfair to expect this government to resolve all issues related to illegal mining within one year. We have shown commitment to fighting it in many ways. As a government, we recognise that due to how deeply rooted illegal mining is, it will be difficult to confront it within such a short period.”

