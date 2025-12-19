Michael Kpakpo Allotey, the Chief Executive of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), led an arrest of some trotro drivers for charging above-approved fares

The Accra Mayor led a task force operation team to monitor the transportation fare charged by commercial buses within some parts of his jurisdiction

Social media users applauded the Mayor for his effort, but called for sustainable measures to curb the above-approved fares charged by trotro drivers

Michael Kpakpo Allotey, the Mayor of Accra, led a task force operation to monitor the transport fares charged by commercial bus drivers.

The operation followed several concerns raised about unapproved transport fares charged by commercial drivers, popularly known as trotro drivers. It was also aimed at ensuring that trotro drivers comply with approved rates across the metropolis.

AMA boss arrests trotro drivers for asking passengers to pay more than the approved fare. Photo credit: @AccraMetropolis

Source: Twitter

The operation began around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, December 17, 2025, at the COCOBOD section of Kwame Nkrumah Avenue in Accra’s Central Business District.

The Accra Mayor and his team stopped drivers and asked passengers how much they had been charged, cross-checking the figures with passengers onboard to confirm whether the fares matched the approved rates.

The checks revealed mixed compliance, with some drivers charging the approved fares while others demanded slightly higher amounts. This led to the arrest of six drivers for charging unapproved fares.

The six drivers were later cautioned and pardoned by the Mayor, who explained that it was the first day of the enforcement operation and that the exercise was intended to serve as a firm warning ahead of intensified monitoring and stricter action in subsequent rounds.

The operation ended around 9:30 p.m. According to the Mayor, enforcement would continue and be intensified across the metropolis, stressing that the city could not allow commuters to be exploited through arbitrary fare hikes, particularly during peak periods.

He noted that sustained enforcement was necessary to ensure fairness in public transport pricing, maintain order at lorry stations and along key corridors, and deter drivers who take advantage of traffic congestion and high demand to charge beyond approved fares.

The Mayor assured the public that the Assembly and its partners would continue monitoring compliance and take action against offenders. He also cautioned both drivers and traders against practices that undermine public order, stressing that the Assembly would apply the law to protect road users and maintain discipline in commercial areas.

Reactions to AMA boss’s arrest of trotro drivers

YEN.com.gh collated the comments on the post shared online by the AMA on X. Read them below:

@Dereal_ZAMI said:

"Great job. In Cape Coast, a transport company that charges unapproved fare is defended by those who should call it out."

@BrightGoku3 wrote:

"These measures are so unsustainable and definitely a 5-day wonder affair. Get the needed transport buses to pose a healthy competition for these drivers, and you'd have the majority of your problems solved."

@XActivistJerry said:

"Go to Pokuase, those drivers who take Passengers to Accra charge extra. Meanwhile, some take a short journey because of the crowd and charge a high cost."

@bannorjose79625 wrote:

"We would like to have sufficient government buses in the system, but let us also think about the large number of private drivers who will lose their jobs."

@Krobea997 said:

"This thing won't fix it permanently. Plus, we're tired of trotro sef. Just fill the major routes with a lot of buses. They'll quickly stop this for their own good. I wish there'll be a time when Ghana won't rely on trotros for transport."

@SnrCitizzen wrote:

"Very good, but this is a 5-day wonder. Arresting and prosecuting should have started when drivers refused the directive to reduce prices. In my opinion, what might work is a simple open platform where these issues are reported with short video evidence."

@iKofiDave_ said:

"@JDMahama as you are arresting the drivers, please arrest the market women too oo. There has been a 20ghc increase in 15 litres of Frytol oil just yesterday. The 15 litres of Frytol oil now sells at Ghc515.00, with some at Ghc520.00."

The AMA boss, Michael Kpakpo Allotey, directs schools in Accra to inscribe “Oobaakɛ" at their entrances to promote the Ga language. Photo credit: @AccraMetropolis

Source: Twitter

AMA boss orders use of “Oobakɛ”

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Accra Mayor directed that the Ga word for welcome, “Oobaakɛ”, be displayed at entrances of all basic schools.

The move aims to promote and preserve the Ga language amid concerns over the dominance of “Akwaaba” in the capital.

He made the announcement during a visit to several schools, where he interacted with pupils and promised to enforce Ga language education.

Source: YEN.com.gh