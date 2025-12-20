Ghana is hosting the Nigerian aircraft and its crew detained for allegedly entering Burkina Faso’s airspace without clearance

Burkina Faso released the 11 Nigerian Air Force pilots and crew members on December 18, 2025

Their release came after a diplomatic intervention by the Nigerian Federal Government, led by its Minister of Foreign Affairs

Ghana has received the Nigerian aircraft and its crew, which were released from detention in Burkina Faso after a diplomatic spat.

President John Mahama’s Special Envoy to the Sahel, Colonel Larry Gbevlo Lartey, was at the arrival of the crew that was detained on December 8 for entering Burkina Faso’s airspace without clearance.

Ghana receives a Nigerian aircraft and its crew, which was released from detention in Burkina Faso. Credit: @FelixKwakyeOfo1

A government spokesperson announced that the aircraft and crew arrived in Ghana on December 20.

In a statement from Lartey, he commended both the Nigerian and Burkina Faso governments for de-escalating the diplomatic spat.

“This incident is a clear reminder that we are brothers and partners in the West African subregion, capable of resolving differences amicably,” the statement reads.

Lartye noted that the added that the aircraft crew would remain in Ghana briefly to conduct essential technical checks.

Once completed, the aircraft is scheduled to resume its journey to Portugal for servicing.

About the release of the Nigeria crew

The Guardian reported that Burkina Faso released the crew on December 18 after a high-level diplomatic intervention by the Federal Government, with the Nigerian delegation led by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Yusuf Tuggar.

The personnel secured their freedom after Tuggar and co. concluded engagements with the Burkinabè authorities in Ouagadougou, including talks with President Ibrahim Traoré.

The delegation comprised senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Defence and the NAF Headquarters, and was mandated to pursue a peaceful and constructive resolution to the matter through dialogue.

