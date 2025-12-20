Ghanaian reggae-dancehall artist, Shatta Wale, has told event organisers that he would charge higher if he is scheduled to perform last at any event

The popular artist said event organisers waste the time of his fans when they make him perform last, hence his decision to charge higher

Social media users who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their thoughts on what Shatta Wale said

The Ghanaian reggae-dancehall artist made this statement when he mounted the stage at the GT Music Concert at around 5 a.m. on Saturday, December 20, 2025.

In a video on X, Shatta Wale argued that event organisers waste the time of his fans when they schedule him as the last artist to perform. The dancehall artiste said he would charge more because organisers keep his fans waiting unnecessarily.

“Ghana, today I want to tell you something. If they ever organise a show and schedule me as the last to perform, I will charge the promoter $2 million because nobody should waste the time of my fans. You all have other things to do,” he said.

His fans cheered when he made the announcement.

There is a school of thought that many people who attend concerts leave immediately after Shatta Wale performs. To avoid this situation, event organisers often schedule him as the last performer.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Shatta's new charge

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by @eddie_wrt on X. Read them below:

@2xnmore said:

"He really stood his ground all these years, and now he’s number 1 and number 2."

@GHDeservesBest wrote:

"He bagged $1.2m because his performance was $1m, and forcing him to wait to perform last, they added $200k. My GOAT 🐐 knows how to make money. He is the street king for a reason, Africa Dancehall King 🤴."

@Lechiboroni said:

"Meanwhile, your fans are used to free shows 😒😏."

@phoenix_bld_ wrote:

"Such disrespect to him and his fans. They basically used him to fill the stadium cos they know he is the one who can pull those numbers. If they let him perform early, why would the fans stay after he is done? Shatta owns Ghana!! Period!!!"

@lasgidicity said:

"Is the biggest act not supposed to perform last?"

@Elormonline wrote:

"Like he dey wan perform before Odogwu? Truth be told, the event organiser should work on the timing."

@Mar_vrick said:

"One of the many reasons why I probably won’t understand why people go to concerts. 5 am?"

@newyorktus wrote:

"The king of the streets."

