Young Ghanaian DJ, Erica Armah Bra-Bulu Tandoh, popularly known as DJ Switch, as grown so fast within the last three months.

Checks on her Instagram page by YEN.com.gh reveal that DJ Switch looks big in appearance and looking like the mature girl she has grown to become.

A collage of DJ Switch. Photo credit: djswitchghana/Instagram

Source: Instagram

YEN.com.gh brings you 6 photos of DJ Switch showing how big she has grown.

1. Glittering in African print:

2. Switching up behind the microphone:

3. Little girl with swag:

4. Hardworking man:

5. Host duties:

6. Looking up to God for wisdom:

Verified Instagram account

Ghana’s youngest DJ Switch also has her Instagram account verified. In fact, her account was verified in 2020, and she went gaga over the news.

DJ Switched shared videos and photos to celebrate the milestone she had attained. She currently has a number of 618K followers on Instagram.

International award

DJ Switch celebrated her recent win at the 2021 edition of the International Reggae and World Music Awards.

Switch won 'Best Young Entertainer of The Year' at the 39th edition of the award scheme referred to as the World’s biggest Reggae/Dancehall Music celebration.

To celebrate her win, Switch has shared a new beautiful photo of herself. She captioned the photo: "Honored to receive the BEST YOUNG ENTERTAINER at the just ended 39th edition of International Reggae and World Music Awards - IRAWMAThank you all for your love and support #SwitchUp #DJSWITCH #djswitchtotheworld".

