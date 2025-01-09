DJ Switch, in an emotional social media post, prayed for God's intervention in the wildfires that have ravaged California

The former Talented Kidz winner prayed for God's protection over the individuals, animals, and lands affected

DJ Switch's emotional social media post triggered reactions from fans, who thronged the comment section

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Former Talented Kidz winner DJ Switch has expressed her concerns over the ongoing wildfires in California.

DJ Switch makes an emotional appeal as she prays for victims of the California wildfires. Photo source: GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

DJ Switch prays for California wildfire victims

DJ Switch, currently based in the US after relocating from Ghana many years ago, took to her official Instagram page to share footage of individuals escaping the wildfires with a prayer for the victims.

In a lengthy prayer, the disc jockey (DJ) prayed for God's protection over the individuals, animals, and lands affected by the inferno in California.

She also appealed to God to help the firefighters, first responders, and volunteers who were risking their lives to combat the fires and rescue the lives of the individuals affected.

DJ Switch also prayed for more rain to pour, quench the fires, and bring relief to the dry lands that contributed to the wildfires.

Wildfires engulfs communities in California

The Greater Los Angeles area in the US has been ravaged by a full inferno that has reportedly claimed the lives of five individuals and left many others with injuries.

Since the fire outbreaks started on Tuesday night, January 7, 2025, more than 1,000 structures, including businesses, have been destroyed.

Several prominent Hollywood celebrities, including Paris Hilton, James Wood, Sir Anthony Hopkins, John Goodman, Anna Faris and Adam Brody, reportedly lost their homes as six separate blazes burned in and around the city.

Some of the most affected areas include the scenic enclave of the Pacific Palisades, where a wind-whipped inferno exploded from several hundred acres to more than 15,000 in size since Tuesday. Other communities around have also been reduced to ashes.

Over 100,000 individuals have also evacuated their homes due to the worsening situation in California, and many are seeking havens in neighbouring states.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass returned to California on Wednesday, January 8, 2025, after attending President John Mahama's inauguration at the Black Star Square as part of the US delegation.

The mayor has come under intense scrutiny for the Los Angeles Fire Department's (LAFD) slow response to the wildfires and her absence from the state when the wildfires began ravaging multiple communities.

Below is DJ Switch's social media post:

DJ Switch's social media post stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

naaayeleypickens commented:

"Are you and your family ok? Sending prayers your way.🙏🏾🙏🏾."

memp_his247 said:

"Can someone tell me what's happening? I'm lost🤔."

not.4__kay commented:

"Amen🔥🙌."

Businessman makes hefty donation to Kantamanto victims

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian businessman, Stanley Mensah Kodia, made a hefty donation to the victims of the Kantamanto market fire outbreak.

The UK-based military personnel and his brother supported the traders' efforts to rebuild the market with GH¢100,000.

The leaders of the smaller unions in the Kantamanto market appreciated Stanley Kodia's generous gesture.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh