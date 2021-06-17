Shugatiti recently celebrated her birthday with a dinner at a hotel in Ghana

It was attended by the likes of comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger and musician Sista Afia

An Instagram user referred to the dinner as the gathering of slay queens

Self-acclaimed actress and model, Shugatiti recently celebrated her birthday with a dinner that was attended by the likes of comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger and musician Sista Afia.

Photos and videos have emerged online of what looks like a specially curated event held at one of the top hotels in Ghana.

Videos and pictures of Shugatiti's birthday party pop up; Afia Schwarzenegger, Sista Afia celebrate with her. Photo source: Instagram @ghkwaku

The videos show moments including when the birthday girl cut her cake birthday cake, and the guests arriving at the event venue to be part of the occasion.

Some social media users have been commenting on the pictures from the party.

"Slay queens gathering," commented Showboy.

April Nyamekye added: "Eiii so am even older than her eiii this life not balanced and am still in school"

"she's supposed to be in school like u ... but she choose nudity... girl , knowledge is power ooo me too I wish my parents were able to send me to school. Like I will never joke with mt studies koraaa ..... I envy u," responded Marian Konadu to April'c comment

Watch the videos below.

In other news, award-winning artiste, Guru has shown his backing for the soon-to-be outdoored bullion van by Kantanka Automobile led by Kwadwo Safo Jnr, the company's Chief Executive Officer.

In a post on Facebook, the musician encouraged Ghanaian banks "to try" the vehicle made in Ghana by a Ghanaian-owned company.

"Let’s try made in Ghana Kantanka Automobiles," reads the caption of the post that showed a screenshot of the Kantanka bullion van.

His comment comes after Safo shared a photo of the vehicle set to be released at an undisclosed time by Kantanka Automobile.

It was in response to the shooting and death of Emmanuel Osei, a policeman who was killed by armed robbers whilst guarding a Nissan Buillion van with registration number GT 8592 owned by Montran.

"@KantankaAuto Armored bullion vehicle. Your money is SECURED with this. The service personnel is SAFE with this," reads the statement by Safo.

