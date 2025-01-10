Sammy Gyamfi's wife danced with another man at the inauguration dinner of President John Mahama on January 8, 2025

Irene, who attended the dinner with her hubby, danced with their associate as Sammy Gyamfi attended to his commitments

In the comments section of the video shared on TikTok, many people chastised Sammy for not spending time with his wife

Sammy Gyamfi’s wife, Irene Amankwaa, was seen dancing with an associate during President John Mahama's inauguration dinner on January 8, 2025.

The event, held to celebrate the former President of Ghana being sworn in for a second term, saw many dignitaries and notable figures in attendance.

Irene, who accompanied her husband to the dinner, danced with an associate while Sammy Gyamfi attended to his duties as a key member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC). A video of the moment, shared on TikTok, sparked criticism, with many accusing Sammy of neglecting his wife.

This incident followed backlash during the swearing-in ceremony on January 7, where Sammy was accused of leaving Irene behind as he made his way to the event.

Sammy Gyamfi and Irene Amankwaa were married in a traditional ceremony on December 21, 2022. The couple has remained in the public eye due to Sammy’s active role in the NDC.

The inauguration dinner was part of the celebrations marking John Mahama’s return to office as the sixth President of Ghana’s Fourth Republic. Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin and Chief Justice Gertrude Sackey Torkonoo led the swearing-in ceremony, which was held at Black Star Square in Accra.

Mahama’s running mate, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, also made history as Ghana’s first female Vice President. Mahama won the December 2024 elections with 6,328,397 votes, representing 56.55% of the total, defeating his closest rival, former Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, who secured 4,657,304 votes (41.61%).

Sammy Gyamfi's wife dancing sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some reactions from social media users after the video of Sammy Gyamfi's wife trended online.

Maa said:

"This is what the wife want him to do for her but no he won’t he wl rather walk ahead of her boi."

Eric Agyenim MindReset commented:

"See how this gentleman is putting smiles on your wife's face.Sammy needs tutorials."

NaBaB said:

"Eii where is Sammy Gyamfi? 😂 Asem beba dabi hmmm lol."

I’m A.J commented:

"I don’t think Sammy Gyamfi sees himself as a married man.😂"

ofori❤addo202 reacted:

"Sammy left the wife to dance with another man?hmmm😂 woman like care ooo yooo."

Sharaf Mahama's rumoured boo attends ceremony

Sammy Gyamfi was not the only person who brought along his significant other. Sharaf Mahama, the third son of the president's lady, was present, too.

YEN.com.gh reported that Jasmine Djang, who has been reported to be dating Sharaf since 2021, had a good time at the event and spent time with the family.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

