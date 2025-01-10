Popular social media personality Mr Happiness, aka Kofi Gabs, warmed the hearts of many netizens after he shared a duet with his son online

The song they performed was a Ghanaian classic which had several of the lines sung in Twi and Pidjin

Scores of fans were intrigued to discover how the viral sensation's mixed-race son rattled the vernacular lyrics smoothly

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

A duet between Kofi Gabs and his mixed-race son is gaining traction on social media.

The viral sensation, also known as Mr Happiness, is a Ghanaian-born man who recently obtained Dutch citizenship.

Kofi Gabs's son joins him to sing Afriyie Wutah's 'Cheers to Life' song. Photo source: Instagram/MrHappiness

Source: Instagram

He is known for his culture-shocking content about life as a janitor in the Netherlands. Despite his career choice, Mr Happiness has established that he enjoys a decent living compared to many Ghanaians.

He often shares videos of himself enjoying life in his new country with a pint of beer. A key highlight of his videos is a Ghanaian classic, 'Cheers to Life,' which has almost become his theme song.

Mr Happiness's son speaks twi

In a recent video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Mr Happiness was seen singing Cheers to Life with his mixed-race young son.

Cheers to Life is a Ghanaian classic by Afriyie Wutah, one-half of the former hip-hop and high-life duo Wutah.

The song preaches intentionally prioritising one's happiness over life's endless troubles and financial difficulties, which is a philosophy Kofi Gabs embodies.

His duet with the young boy crossed over 500k hits on TikTok a few hours after it was posted on the viral sensation's page.

Many of his fans drooled over the young boy's smooth delivery and command of the Ghanaian language despite being raised abroad.

Kofi Gabs and his son's duet stir reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Kofi Gabs and his son's performance of Afriyie's Cheers to Life.

Borger Tintaala 🫠😆🫠 said:

"He has the Ghanaian accent uuhmm."

Frank Baffoe Tsatsu wrote:

"You really love your son. That's good. I wish you continue to teach Twi and Ewe language."

GHANADIAN_NHURSE🩵💙🤍 remarked:

"Reason I wan born pikin with oyibo 😂😂🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰cheers to life ❤️❤️❤️."

liebe caty noted:

"Everything you do Cheers to Life...more Love from Kenya 🇰🇪🇰🇪🇰🇪🇰🇪🇰🇪."

Tjhuge shared:

"Best Dad God bless you for the, father love."

chief coded added:

"I smile throughout watching this video. you are a great man."

Mahama's kids spotted at swearing-in ceremony

In another story, YEN.com.gh reported that the children of Ghana's new president, John Dramani Mahama, had joined their father at the just-ended swearing-in ceremony, which attracted over 20 Heads of State across the continent.

The president's sons wore batakari and white long-sleeved shirts to represent their tribe, while his only daughter, Farida, stole the show in a green kente outfit.

Their arrival at the ceremony excited scores of fans who took to social media to share their admiration for the president's family.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh