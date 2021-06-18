Kofi Kinaata and Lawyer Ntimnation have clashed on social media over MzVee's attention

The duo asked each other to steer clear of the female singer as they registered their interest

MzVee made a post earlier asking her fans to tag their lovers under the post

Multiple award-winning musician Kofi Kinaata and comedian Ntimnation have taken a swipe at each other over the ever-beautiful songstress MzVee to win her heart.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh, the two male celebs clashed under MzVee's post requesting her fan and followers to tag their lovers.

The Sing My Name hitmaker shared a snippet of her music video and asked her teeming followers to tag their lovers.

Her post read: "Who’s your baby??? Tag him/her now to hear how much you love em!"

Following her request, Makola Vrs Kejetia lawyer tagged the singer to indicate that she was his lover.

Kofi Kinaata also tagged the singer and jumped to reply NtimNation asking him to stay away from the love of his life.

The Susuka crooner's reply to NtimNation read: "Hey Kraakye, don't cross my lane" and added an emoji to it

The comments came to the attention of MzVee who took a screenshot of the duo's banter and shared it online.

She captioned it: "When you have too many babies @kinaatagh @ntimnation"

The trio got their fans and followers to a good start as they showed off their funny sides and their strong bond of friendship.

MzVee flaunts her 'forever young' dad on his birthday

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the award-winning Ghanaian songstress, known in real life as Vera Hamenoo-Kpeda flaunted her dad on the occasion of his birthday two days ago.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the official Instagram page of the Sing My Name crooner, MzVee was seen seated on what looked like a seat with her dad.

Both father and daughter were beaming with smiles as they looked into the camera on the special day.

