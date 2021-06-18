Life is all good in the Satekla household

A new set of photos show the children of Stonebwoy and Dr. Louisa Satekla hanging out with Dentaa Amoateng, a top British-Ghanaian television presenter

The photos were taken at Royal Senchi during a tree planting exercise

Catherine Jidula Satekla and L Janam Joachim Satekla, children of Stonebwoy and his wife, Dr.Lousisa Satekla are definitely living the celebrity lifestyle.

In new photos posted on Instagram, Catherine and Janam are pictured with Dentaa Amoateng, a top British-Ghanaian television presenter and entrepreneur during a tree planting exercise at The Royal Senchi Hotel early this week.

Stonebwoy's gorgeous children pictured with Top Ghanaian-British TV Presenter. Photo source: Instagram (@Zionfelixdotcom)

As expected, the comments section of the post was swarmed with folks about how the children take after their parents.

"These two adorable ones are the perfect example as their parents…the gangster raggae musician and the sophisticated doctor lol," commented Amah Goldd.

'The boy de3 the Ewe blood be strong for him body Ooo..Herr," added ttwwoorrlldd.

John Klu shared what he sees in the future: "20yrs time they will perform their dad songs and make more money."

Ernest Frimpong sees a Tupac connection: "The baby boy of 1Gad de3 killer boobo oo . Hw3 ! Tupac koraa boa"

Celebrity music producer Mix Master Garzy also shared his opinion: "That 5th picture…. Herrrrh JahJah. You be don wai. Kids commander"

Find photos below.

In other news, the unidentified men who were accused of being robbers have come out to clear their names.

In a video posted on Instagram, the men claimed they engage in galamsey, and guide a galamsey site in the Upper West region of Ghana, and that they are not armed robbers as portrayed in media reports.

Early this week, a video made the rounds on social media of the men wielding pistols and a pump-action.

The video was posted by a Twitter user with the username Sir Alby who was raising an alarm about the video alleging the two men were robbers who need to be handled by the police.

