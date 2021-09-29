Angel Arhin, an 11-year-old boy from Ghana has made history in the entire Africa after winning a Spelling Bee award for the first time

The young champion represented Ghana at the World Spelling Bee championship in Dubai and emerged as the second runner-up

The 11-year-old is a pupil of the University of Cape Coast (UCC) Basic School

A young Ghanaian boy named Angel Arhin has become the 2021 second runner-up of the inter-continental spelling ‘B’ competition which was held in Dubai.

As gbcghanaonline.com reports, Angel who was the champion from Ghana, represented the country in Dubai, and ended up making enviable history in the whole of Africa.

The 11-year-old pupil of the University of Cape Coast (UCC) Basic School's runner-up position makes him the first African and a Ghanaian pupil to win that prestigious award.

The contest was organized by the Edupro Organisation Ghana, with sponsorship from his parents and the Regional Minister because the Ghana Education Service (GES), has no package for such international events.

Before bagging the award by placing 3rd in Dubai, Master Arhin won the inter-schools tournament in Ghana and went on to represent Ghana at the international level.

A team that was led by Mr Kofi Sekyiama Pobee, the coordinator who spearheaded the Sponsorship for the boy, presented the award to Mrs Assan at the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) on Monday.

Ghana's previous Spelling Bee champion experiences great success

Afua Ansah, the Spelling Bee champion for Ghana in the year 2016 has been admitted into one of the top Ivy League Universities in the United States of America.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the verified Facebook handle of The Spelling Bee GH, it is indicated that Afua Ansah is enrolled in Cornell University, New York, studying Electrical and Computer Engineering.

When Afua Ansah won the Bee in Ghana on her third attempt, she went ahead to represent the country at the Scripps National Spelling Bee-USA and became the first African ever to be in the top 20.

