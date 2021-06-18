Kuami Eugene and Kwame Yogot 'stole' my song - Evangelist Michael Antwi alleges

Kuami Eugene is at the center of another song theft allegation

This time, an evangelist, Michael Antwi says Eugene and Kwame Yogot copied his song titled Biibi Besi

Antwi is threatening to take steps to correct what he calls an infringement of his work

Michael Antwi, a Gospel artiste, has accused Kuami Eugene and Kwame Yogot of song 'theft.'

The song at the center of this accusation is Biibi Besi, released by the Kwame Yogot in February 2021, and featuring Eugene.

Speaking to Tony Best on Akoma FM, Antwi claimed his song was released in September 2020, some five months earlier compared to the release date of the song by Yogot.

Kuami Eugene and Kwame Yogot stole my song: Evangelist alleges. Photo source: Facebook (Kuami Eugene. Michael Antwi and Kwame Yogot)

Source: Facebook

He added that he intends to take action for what he calls an infringement on his rights.

"The Biibi Besi runs through my song and if anyone uses that in another song, it means that my rights to the song have been infringed upon," said Antwi, who is also an evangelist and radio presenter.

Source: Yen