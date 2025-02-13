Kendrick Lamar's performance at the just-ended Super Bowl Halftime show has stoked a frenzy online

Makola market women from the Happy Town project joined the frenzy with their intriguing rendition

Their video has garnered significant traction on social media

Ghanaian dancer Official Starter got his Makola Market Women from the Happy Town Project to mimic Kendrick Lamar's stint at the just-ended Super Bowl.

On Sunday, February 8, Kendrick Lamar made history as the first hip-hop artist to headline the Super Bowl halftime show solo.

He was joined in New Orleans by long-time activist and actor Samuel L. Jackson, who portrayed Uncle Sam.

Reports indicate the rapper's 13-minute performance was the most watched in history,y as per Billboard.

Kendrick Lamar performed several tracks as part of his setlist, including his infamous Not Like Us, his infamous release as part of the series.

The Makola Market mimed as they performed Kendrick Lamar's song. The video registered over 200k hits on TikTok alone.

The group founded by DWP academy member Official Starter from Ghana are not new to viral success. Recently, they performed to Beyoncé Run This World, looking to be cosigned by the stars.

The women have been cosigned by several Afrobeats top stars, including Burna Boy and Davido.

According to the professional Afro-dance choreographer, he started the group as a way to honour his late mother and give back to Ghanaian mothers.

Makola Market women excite fans

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Makola Market women's Super Bowl halftime show rendition.

vanmanuel said:

"I knew our mommas were gonna get on this🤣🤣🤣. A Behind the scenes video will be so hillarious😂."

Nadine 🇨🇦🇨🇲 remarked:

"Best remake everrr😂😂😂 I just love these mothers.. and the leader never fails.. whatever she’s rapping there only God knows 🤣🤣🤣."

CreativeDigitalVibez

"Yesssss thanks for representing 🙌 🙏 ❤ We love yall from America 🇺🇸 ❤ 🔥🔥🔥🔥#KendrickLamar."

Akua Duodua wrote:

"So you mean this ain’t Kendrick???!!!! Omg the resemblance 😂😂😂😂"

Naa Ayerki added:

"Oh no, our mamas got on before me❤️🥰😍Mama Toli Toli should have come in as Serena Williams 😂❤️."

Kwaw Kese compares himself to Kendrick Lamar

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kwaw Kese had made a cryptic post online after Kendrick Lamar's historic night at the Grammy Awards.

Kendrick's win brought flashbacks of the Ghana Music Awards 2008 when Kwaw Kese took home five awards.

Kwaw Kese's post broached conversations about his legacy of being one of the lonely few rappers to have ever won the Artiste of the Year award.

