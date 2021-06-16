Students from Upper East contribute & donate 150 pads to basic school girls

A group of Gbewaa College of Education students who call themselves Hold A Hand have contributed to procure sanitary pads for basic school girls

One of the leaders, Musah Koudoma Ma-aweya revealed that the beneficiaries were from Gbewaa Demonstration Primary and JHS in the Pusiga District

According to him, they intend to do more but they need financial support

A group of students from Gbewaa College of Education at Pusiga in the Upper East Region of Ghana have provided over 150+ sanitary pads for basic school students in the locality.

Recounting the gesture to YEN.com.gh, Musah Koudoma Ma-aweya, one of the main movers of the group said they contributed their own pocket monies to embark on the project.

According to him, the pads were specifically given to adolescent girls in the Gbewaa Demonstration Primary and JHS in the Pusiga District to help them be consistent at school as some absent themselves during their period.

"We were honoured to be accompanied by our hardworking Principal of Gbewaa college of Education ( Dr David Asakiba Ayaba), Vice Academic Principal ( Mr Mohammed Ibrahim) And the Pusiga district education Director," he mentioned.

The desire to do more

On behalf of the group of students that call themselves Hold A Hand, Musah Koudoma Ma-aweya explained that they are a humanitarian group that want to help the less privileged students in societies around them.

He also indicated that there are a number of other humanitarian projects they would like to embark on if any kind donors could willingly assist them.

