The founder of Grace Mountain Ministry, Pastor Elvis Agyemang and his wife, Mercy Agyemang, have donated items to the Motherly Love Orphanage at Kwabenya in Accra.

This initiative comes after the convenor of Alpha Hour donated to the children's home as part of efforts to support the less privileged in society.

A post of the donation exercise, sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page of Coded Frenzy, disclosed that the Alpha Humanitarian Projects visited the children's home to donate items, including foodstuffs, toiletries and an undisclosed amount of cash.

The post concluded by thanking Pastor Elvis Agyemang and his wife for their benevolent gesture towards the children's home.

"The CHIEF ALPHARIAN Pastor Agyemang Elvis and his wife, Lady Mercy Agyemang Elvis, have shown incredible generosity and compassion by adopting Motherly Love Orphanage. They have been committed to paying the school fees of the children and supporting their various needs over the years.

"God bless Pastor Elvis and Lady Counselor Mercy Agyemang-Elvis. We are deeply grateful for their unwavering support and dedication to making a positive impact in the lives of these children."

Ghanaians commend Pastor Elvis for the gesture

Social media users who took to the comment section of the post thanked Pastor Elvis Agymenng and his wife for the kind gesture toward the children's home.

Saviour Caleb commented:

"God bless you Daddy and Mummy."

Obrimpong Tutu reacted:

"God Bless You Mummy and Daddy."

AraaNaa Boye reacted:

"I love stuff like this please next time invite me so I can prepare and bring my donations from what I do.God bless you."

Abena Fosua reacted:

"May his Ministry move from glory to glory."

