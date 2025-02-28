An old video of Daniel Tuffour and Joana Deladem Yabini spending time together has got people talking

This comes after the late student and her rumoured boyfriend were spotted having fun together in a room

Ghanaians who reacted to the video have expressed deep sorrow over the tragic demise of Joana Yabani

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Daniel Tuffour, a student of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has been arrested in connection with the death of Joana Deladem Yabani.

Conversations online are rife after the university disclosed in a recent statement that the suspect and the victim both resided in the same hostel.

A video shows Joana Yabani, the deceased KNUST student and the suspect in her death, Daniel Tuffour having fun together. Photo credit: @knust_campus_diary/TikTok @vokofficial/X

Source: TikTok

A video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok affirmed the disclosure by the university that Joana and Daniel were hostel mates and appeared fond of each other.

The 30-second video showed the two students in a visibly happy mood in a room, apparently in the company of some friends.

Aware that they were being recorded, both Joana and Daniel smiled broadly as they enjoyed each other's company.

Police arrest Daniel Tuffour, a final-year student at KNUST, in connection with Joana Yabani's demise. Photo credit: @vokofficial/TikTok

Source: Facebook

Daniel then went a step further to show his admiration for the 22-year-old Achimota School alumna as he pecked her on the cheek, a move which sparked a surprise reaction from the one recording.

Already, it was rumoured that Joana and Daniel were in a relationship.

The heartbreaking video had raked in 27,000 likes and 1,000 comments at the time of filing this report.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Yabini's demise on KNUST campus

Social media users who reacted to the video expressed sadness over the demise of the final-year KNUST student.

Aniajufor commented:

"Daniel Tuffour, formerly of Prempeh college why."

KWESI YARO stated:

"If u are a lady in your 20s, your boyfriends are those in their 30s and 40’s they are in their prime in life and matured."

SELORM wrote:

"I don’t think it’s the guy who killed her. Why are u guys spreading it and making it look like he killed the gal? The fact that he is a suspect doesn’t mean he is behind her death."

Ganbu stated:

"We go to school to learn, not to go into love affairs. Whatever God prohibits is for the good of mankind."

Nana Mante added:

"Hmm, when you're being sold spiritually VS when your family witches want to put you in trouble. I'm sure this guy had a dream for a long time that he was in prison but decided not to take it seriously."

AGYENKWANANA stated:

"I have been advising people and young people to run away from a jealous relationship."

Yaw dwarkwaa stated:

"They had a strong bond."

KNUST graduate dies after writing final paper

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Patrick Mensah, a KNUST graduate died after writing his final paper and heading home on August 26, 2024.

He reportedly met his untimely death after visiting a friend at an illegal site in Manso, where he ended up falling into the pit and passing on.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh