President John Mahama has said the administration is in consultation with the Speaker of Parliament for the anti-LGBT bill to be introduced in Parliament as a government-sponsored bill.

The bill, called the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, is currently being sponsored by private members.

The president announced this during his Fellowship with the Clergy at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) on February 28, 2025.

Mahama insisted that only two genders.

“I as a Christian, uphold the values that only two genders exist as man and woman and that the marriage is between a man and woman."

"I have spoken with the Speaker so that a renewal of the expired Proper Family Values Bill should be a bill that is introduced by the government rather than as a private member motion."

