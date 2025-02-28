Anti-LGBTQ Bill: Mahama Signals Intent Of His Government To Adopt Controversial Legislation
President John Mahama has said the administration is in consultation with the Speaker of Parliament for the anti-LGBT bill to be introduced in Parliament as a government-sponsored bill.
Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
The bill, called the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, is currently being sponsored by private members.
The president announced this during his Fellowship with the Clergy at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) on February 28, 2025.
Mahama insisted that only two genders.
“I as a Christian, uphold the values that only two genders exist as man and woman and that the marriage is between a man and woman."
"I have spoken with the Speaker so that a renewal of the expired Proper Family Values Bill should be a bill that is introduced by the government rather than as a private member motion."
Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.