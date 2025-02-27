Black Sherif responded to a fan's enquiry about his white teeth after he flaunted them on social media

The musician, in a video, advised the fan to maintain his dental hygiene to get white teeth

Black Sherif's response to the fan's enquiry about his white teeth garnered laughter on social media

Ghanaian musician and model, Mohammed Ismail Sherif Kwaku Frimpong, popularly known as Black Sherif has courted attention over his response to an enquiry from a fan on social media.

Black Sherif responds to a fan's enquiry about his white teeth. Photo source: @blacksherif and @kesh_prynz

The Rebel Music hitmaker recently shared a photo of himself beaming with a smile as he flaunted his white teeth as he relaxed in his hotel after he and his colleagues KiDi and King Promise flew to Zanzibar for the 2025 Trace Awards event.

Black Sherif later went to the beach to catch a glimpse of the beautiful scenery and tourist attractions in Zanzibar. At the beach, the musician, a distribution agreement with Empire Africa captured a video of himself having fun and engaged in a Q&A session with his numerous fans on Snapchat.

During the interaction, one fan was impressed with the Kweku The Traveller crooner's dentition and praised him for having great white teeth.

The fan later asked Black Sherif to share the secret behind his white teeth to help him improve his dentition, which garnered a hilarious reaction from the musician.

Black Sherif performing on stage at his music concert. Photo source: @blacksherif

In response to the question from the fan, the musician informed him to go and brush his teeth to maintain perfect dental hygiene.

He said:

"Brush your teeth, we should not tell you. What sort of problem is this?"

Black Sherif was among a large contingent of African music stars including KiDi, King Promise, Rema, Diamond Platnumz and others who attended the 2025 Trace Awards event on Wednesday, February 26, 2025.

The Second Sermon hitmaker mounted the stage to perform alongside KiDi in front of a large crowd at the star-studded event. The pair performed their 2024 hit collaboration, Lomo Lomo with a live band.

Black Sherif also performed his recently released song, So It Goes featuring Nigerian musician Fireboy DML on the stage.

Blacko and KiDi received a poor reception during their performances with the crowd showing no enthusiasm or interest in jamming to their songs, which have gained massive popularity across the African continent and other parts of the world.

Watch the video below:

Black Sherif's response to fan stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered reactions from social media users below:

Miss Ella commented:

"Me sef I laughed saa ah🤣."

Stella said:

"Blacko won’t kill us oo😂😂😂."

Lover boy commented:

"😂😂😂😂Kt chocolate they use your name do song errhh😂😂."

Yaa baby said:

"Ghanaian and fooling 😂😂😂."

efyamimi0 commented:

")se KT chocolate 😂😂😂 Blacko paaa😂😂."

Clifford said:

"Teeth whitening too you dey wan tutorials😂."

