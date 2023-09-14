A bold chief has slammed the Akufo-Addo government's fight against illegal mining, describing the entire administration as comprising a bunch of jokers

The paramount chief of Lower Axim, Omanhene Awulae Attibrikusu III, said there is no resolve by the current administration to end illegal mining

Speaking at a durbar during this year's Kundum, he said the Akufo-Addo administration could easily bring the galamsey to an end if it really wanted to

Nana Akufo-Addo's administration has been described as comprising a bunch of jokers by the paramount chief of Lower Axim, Omanhene Awulae Attibrikusu III.

According to the chief, the Akufo-Addo administration's handling of the galamsey fight is deplorable and seeks to insult the intelligence of Ghanaians.

"I would always say without fear that this government is full of jokers. I have said before and would say it anywhere...the government is a bunch of jokers. They say chiefs are behind galamsey, but as I sit here, I don’t have any apparatus. I don’t command the police or the soldiers," he said.

Axim paramount chief Omanhene Awulae Attibrikusu III (L) and Nana Akufo-Addo.

He made the comments during a speech at the durbar of chiefs and people during this year's

In his view, the Akufo-Addo administration could easily bring the galamsey to an end if it was really determined to do so.

“The chamfans that are used for galamsey are imported. Who controls the harbour? Is it not the government? So, if the government places an embargo on the import of chamfans, who is going to import them? Who am I, to go and give an order that the import of chamfans should be stopped?" he was blunt.

In his view, it is only the government that can truly end galamsey and its destructive activities.

“That is why I’m saying and I would also say it that the government are jokers," he stressed.

He said the menace of small-scale illegal mining, popularly called galamsey, has destroyed all the major rivers in Ghana and urged the government to double efforts to end it.

