Mfantsipim's Joseph Andoh Kwofie blazed his way to 100-metre victory at the 2025 Central Region Super Zonals

His success in the 100m event adds to his previous wins in 2023 and 2024, making him a three-time champion

According to reports, old students of Kwabotwe are working around the clock to send Kwofie abroad to hone his talent

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Joseph Andoh Kwofie once again stamped his authority as the fastest sprinter in the Central Region, delivering a statement performance in the 100m final at the Cape Coast Stadium on Friday, February 28.

The Mfantsipim School speedster had already set the tone on Day One of the 2025 Central Region Schools & Colleges Sports Association Super-Zonal Championships, clinching gold in the 200m event before anchoring his school to 4x200m relay glory.

Mfantsipim's Joseph Kwofie crowned his win in the 100m event with Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic 'Siuu' celebration. Photo credit: @theyawofosu and @AlNassrFC_EN/X.

Source: Twitter

Joseph Andoh Kwofie wins 100m final

With confidence brimming, he boldly declared himself the undisputed pace-setter in the region, promising to make the 100m dash look effortless.

True to his word, Kwofie exploded out of the blocks, accelerating away from the chasing pack to secure his third consecutive 100m triumph, adding to his victories in 2023 and 2024.

According to Joy Sports, the electrifying sprinter clocked an impressive 10.4 seconds, leaving his rivals trailing in his wake.

A showman’s finish

Crossing the finish line with daylight between himself and the competition, Joseph sealed his triumph in style, launching into Cristiano Ronaldo’s iconic "Siuu" celebration, much to the delight of the roaring crowd.

Joseph Andoh Kwofie's rise to dominance at Central Region Super Zonals

Kwofie's dominance in the 2025 Super Zonals is no fluke.

His rise has been nothing short of meteoric, consistently rewriting the record books since stepping onto the high school athletics scene.

The Mfantsipim star already holds the Central Region’s best times in both 100m (10.02 seconds) and 200m (20.8 seconds), further cementing his reputation as the region’s premier sprinter, 3news reports.

Beyond his individual brilliance, Joseph—who also serves as Mfantsipim’s sports prefect—has played a crucial role in his school’s continued prominence on the Cape Coast athletics stage.

With Kwabotwe’s triumphs in 2020, 2023, and 2024, his blistering form suggests they are well on course for a fourth successive title.

Fans react to Kwofie’s lightning-fast run

The teenager’s breathtaking display drew widespread admiration online, with fans hailing his talent and celebrating his victory in style.

@SackBontaleAFC wrote:

"I love this. This talent shouldn’t go waste. Never."

@Nhana_Yhaw18 chimed in:

"Siuuu🔥"

@AfedorrP teased one of Kwofie's opponents:

"The Aggrey boy do the Suii some🤣🤣"

What's next for Joseph Andoh Kwofie?

With his high school career nearing its climax, the big question now is: Can Joseph Kwofie take his talent beyond the regional stage and onto the national and international circuits?

Reports indicate that old students of Mfantsipim Senior High are bent on sending Joseph Andoh Kwofie abroad. Photo credit: @mygtvsports and @Asanteforkuo/X.

Source: Twitter

If his performances so far are anything to go by, the journey is only just beginning.

Joseph Kowfie declares himself the fastest in Central Region

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Joseph Andoh Kwofie, a final-year student at Mfantsipim SHS, confidently declared himself the fastest sprinter in the Central Region.

His bold claim came after a dominant victory in the 200m final at this year's Super Zonals.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh