Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II destooled Nana Kusi Baaye II, the chief of Ohwim, after a 16-year reign

Baaye faced allegations of breaking the Great Oath, extortion, illegal mining and the illegal sale of land

The allegations against Baaye were brought by his sister, his family head, and a former Biemso Dikro

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has destooled Nana Kusi Baaye II, the chief of Ohwim.

Baaye was accused of breaking the Great Oath, extortion, illegal mining and the illegal sale of land.

Opemsuo Radio reported that he was found guilty during the Kumasi Traditional Council meeting on February 24 and his 16-year reign ended.

The focus of Baaye's arraignment centred around the desecration of the Great Oath.

But the additional allegations were brought by his sister, his family head, and a former Biemso Dikro.

Specifically, the chief was found to have falsely testified in a chieftaincy dispute involving Adede.

The owners of the stool approached the Ohwimhene, requesting that he testify in their favour in the case.

However, despite knowing they were the rightful owners, the chief demanded GH¢6,000 to honour their request.

Baaye was said to have taken money from the other parties and stood before the Asantehene to testify in their favour.

Asantehene cracks the whip on traditional leaders

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II previously destooled three chiefs at a go in the Ashanti Region for allegedly engaging in illegal mining activities.

The chiefs in question were the Gyaasehene, Akyeamehene, and Baamuhene of Sabronum.

Following the destoolment, a new Sabronum Manhene, Kofi Asante, was nominated to take over the reins of the town.

The Asantehene also took action against the Paramount Queen of Denyase, Nana Adutwiwaa Bonin III, saying she was no longer a royal.

On March 3, 2024, the Asantehene destooled the Wirempehene, Nana Opia Mensah II, for desecrating a revered Asante Sacred Oath.

Wirempehene was destooled at the September 2 meeting of the Kumasi Traditional Council at the Manhyia Palace.

Mensah, aged 90, reigned for 54 years and was accused of attempting to distort historical truths for personal gain.

The Asantehene said he deceitfully invoked the Great Oath despite being fully aware that the stool did not rightfully belong to him.

Kwahumanhene destooled over alleged financial misconduct

YEN.com.gh reported that the Kwahumanhene was destooled by the Kwahu Traditional Council on Saturday, October 19, 2024.

This followed a petition filed by the youth of Kwahu, accusing the paramount chief of some financial malfeasance at the ADB, where he served as the board chairman.

A spokesperson for the traditional council said the decision to destool the Kwahumanhene was taken after a thorough investigation into the allegations.

