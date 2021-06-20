Millions across the world are marking Father's Day today, June 20, in celebrations of their fathers and father figures for the special roles they play in their lives.

It appears fathers would get their share of what they deserve this time around as many went hard, loud, and clear with their love, messages, and gifts on Mother's Day.

In Ghana, people have taken to social media to post pictures posing beside their fathers with heartwarming messages to celebrate them.

Prominent Ghanaian politicians have also personalised the day as some have shared adorable photos and sweet remarks to observe the special day.

Rebecca Akufo-Addo, Lordina Mahama, other politicians share photos with sweet message to mark Father's Day. Image: crabbimedia

YEN.com.gh has compiled five messages and photos posted by some politicians in celebration of Father's Day.

1. First Lady Rebecca Naa Okaikor Akufo-Addo shared a photo of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo with a sweet message to mark Father's Day.

2. Former First Lady, Lordina Mahama thanks her husband and former president John Dramani Mahama for making her life and that of the children so beautiful, and for being a perfect role model to many who look up to him.

3. Second Lady Samira Bawumia posted a heartwarming message to celebrate Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

4. The Member of Parliament for Ablekuma West Constituency, Ursula Owusu, wrote: ''Thanks to every father in the world for making it a better place for us. Happy Father’s Day!''

5. Lydia Seyram Alhassan who is a Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency posted a snap with the president to mark the day.

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported Da' Hammer, born Edward Nana Poku Osei, has posed beside his birth father, sons, and other family members to mark Father's Day.

Millions throughout the world are observing Father's Day today, June 20, 2021, in appreciation of their either birth fathers or father figures and their contributions to their lives.

Many have shared photos along with sweet messages to celebrate their fathers to mark the day.

