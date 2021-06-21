A voice purported to be that of Bishop Dag Heward-Mills has slandered Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

He described the Asantehene as a useless king who has no legacy for his people

The preacher has since apologised for his comments

Bishop Dag Heward-Mills has rendered an unqualified apology to Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, after describing the Ashanti Monarch’s reign as useless in a leaked audio recording.

According to the popular televangelist and leader of the Lighthouse Chapel International, Otumfuo’s reign as a king has not impacted positively of the Asante people in terms of development.

Dag Heward-Mills makes a u-turn, list Otumfuo’s achievements as he begs for forgiveness

The leaked audio recording angered some indigenes of the Ashanti Kingdom, who demanded the man of God apologises for his demeaning comments against the Asantehene.

“I am deeply saddened that a message I shared at a conference, nearly 20 years ago, has been taken out of its context and circulated by persons who have previously declared that they will maliciously cause our churches in Kumasi to be closed down,” the preacher said in his apology letter.

Acknowledging Otumfuo’s achievements

After describing the Otumfuo’s reign as useless, Dag Heward-Mills admitted in his apology letter that indeed the traditional leader brought development to his people.

According to him, the accomplishments of Otumfuo are “evident and manifest for all to see.”

Dag Heward-Mills makes a u-turn, list Otumfuo’s achievements as he begs for forgiveness

He said: “His Majesty Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II, who is the Chancellor of KNUST and supporter of education, has helped develop the infrastructure of 788 schools; built 40 complete 6 Unit classroom blocks and donated over 1 million desks.”

