Nana Aba Anamoah says some people stole scented candles at her birthday party

In a tweet, she disclosed that she has a copy of the video capturing the criminals in the act

She questioned her followers if she should post it online

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Broadcaster Nana Aba Anamoah has alleged that some unknown persons stole scented candles at her recently held birthday party.

In a tweet posted on Monday, June 21, 2021, she disclosed that said persons, who were uninvited guests at the event have been captured on camera.

Thieves steal Nana Aba Anamoah's scented candles at her birthday party; She asks if she should post it. Photo source: Instagram (@thenanaaba)

Source: Instagram

On Saturday, June 19, 2021, Anamoah hosted an event at her private residence attended by the likes of Sandra Ankobiah, Salma Mumin, and Joselyn Dumas to mark her birthday.

"The uninvited guests who stole my scented candles at the party were captured on camera," tweeted Anamoah. "Should I post it?"

Some social media users have been telling the broadcaster what her next line of action should be.

"is not cool for them do that but well lots of pple love u and would have love to be at the party, candles are just nothing,let them take it,oneday they will brag with it to pple cus atleast they have something from nana aba's birthday," commented Quabena.

Yendi Malik is not in favour of Nana Aba posting the video writing: "Nope don’t post him because you are truly blessed sister. They are beautiful things you could post from the event which some of us didn’t have the opportunity to see.. #Moment with Honorable Aponkyi"

Odartey is big on naming and shaming: "name and shame them nana aba, upon all the free meat and drinks...lol"

In other news, Talent manager, Bulldog, professionally known as Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson claims he has signed a blood contract with dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale.

In response to a question during an interview with Ola Michael on Entertainment Ghana on Neat 100.9 FM, he added that their working relationship is for life.

Years ago, Wale, through a press release stated that he had ended his professional relationship with Bulldog, hence all inquiries about his work should be directed to a new team, but the two have since reunited and have been working together for some time now.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen