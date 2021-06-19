Nana Aba Anamoah has celebrated her birthday in grand style with a star-studded birthday party

The party had Stonebwoy, Joselyn Dumas, Salma Mumin, Sandra Ankobiah, Serwaa Amihere, and many other stars in attendance

Lovely videos from Nana Aba's party have just emerged on social media

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Award-winning broadcast journalist Nana Aba Anamoah turned a year older on Saturday, June 19, 2021, and she celebrated in style.

As previously Nana Aba's birthday has started on a splendid note with the broadcaster releasing some breathtaking photos.

Nana Aba, who is known not just for her keen intelligence but also for her commanding sense of fashion, delivered impressive photos.

Photos from Nana Aba's star-studded birthday party Photo source: @sweet_maame_adwoa

Source: Instagram

After flooding social media with her gold-themed photos, Nana Aba had a champagne breakfast with close friends as a precursor to the main party.

Videos from the champagne breakfast sighted by YEN.com.gh showed beautiful gold-themed settings at the venue and it looked plush by all standards.

Following the champagne breakfast, the real party started in the afternoon with more friends and other stars trooping in to celebrate with Nana Aba.

Since the main party started, many videos have been popping up showing the likes of Sandra Ankobiah, Salma Mumin, and Joselyn Dumas.

Others included Stonebwoy, football star Agyemang Badu, Nancy The Style Coach, Lily Mohammed, and many more.

YEN.com.gh has gathered videos of some of the famous people who attended Nana Aba's wedding.

1. Nana Aba Anamoah and Serwaa Amihere jam to Daddy Lumba's Doctor Panee:

2. Sandra Ankobiah and Salma Mumin arrived in style:

3. Serwaa Amihere and Bola Ray having a chat:

4. Agyemang Badu and Nana Aba pose for a picture:

5. Stonebwoy was also there:

Osebo wishes Nana Aba a happy birthday

Meanwhile, fashionista and businessman Richard Brown, popularly known as Osebo or Zara Man, has been among the many well-wishers of Nana Aba on her birthday.

Osebo who happens to be the father of the broadcaster's only child, Jyoti Paa Kow Anamoah, took to social media to share a photo.

Sharing the photo, Osebo wished for God's blessing for the ace broadcaster while also praying that she is protected.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen.com.gh