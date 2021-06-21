Celebrated Ghanaian actress and TV personality Nana Ama McBrown has celebrated the birthday of her stepdaughter, Phoebe Mensah.

Phoebe who is one of the children of McBrown's husband, Maxwell Mensah, turned a year older on Monday, June 21, 2021.

To celebrate Phoebe's birthday, McBrown took to social media to flaunt her in beautiful photos.

Nana Ama McBrown's stepdaughter Phoebe Mensah is a year older Photo source: @iamamamcbrown

Source: Instagram

The photos show Phoebe dressed in a white t-shirt and tucked in a white lace skirt.

Phoebe rocked a gold-coloured headgear to match the gold-coloured writings in her t-shirt.

Looking dazzling in the photos, Phoebe was full of smiles as she posed for the pictures.

One of the pictures had Phoebe holding her little sister, Baby Maxin, while they sat on a couch.

Sharing the photos to celebrate Phoebe's birthday, McBrown described the young girl as her lady.

The actress also prayed for Phoebe to live her life as a leader while asking for God's blessings for her.

"My Lady @iampheobemensah Happy Birthday Baby girl Live to LEAD #GodBlessYou #BRIMM," McBrown's caption read.

Source: Yen Newspaper