Princess Ama Burland has assured fans that her new change in looks has nothing to do with her health

Her statement comes after footage of her neatly shaved head popped up online sparking a fan frenzy

The renowned influencer also hinted at the reason behind her drastic change in hairstyle on social media

Ghanaian content creator and influencer Ama Burland has had a big chop.

She shared new videos of herself bald on social media, sparking reactions.

The beautiful viral sensation is known for her trendy hairstyles as much as her intriguing content fuelling her thriving digital empire.

Not many saw her new look coming. Some netizens couldn't help but start propounding theories on how what could have influenced the Rants, Bants and Confessions show host to cut all her hair.

A fan's speculation suggesting that the content creator cut her hair because of mental stress was quickly debunked.

The new host of 3MusicTV's Chef It Up shared a video flaunting her new look with the caption, 'I just be doing anything fr' and assured concerned fans that she was okay.

Ama Burland has become one of the most followed Ghanaians on TikTok. She has amassed significant traction on social media thanks to her likeable personality and passion for hair care.

In a video posted on TikTok after her big chop, Ama Burland advertised an offer by her haircare brand Diya Organics.

Ama Burland's new look stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Ama Burland's new look.

❦VᎯL❦ said:

"I’m not shocked though, I saw this yesterday in your snap story 😭."

S💗 wrote:

"I can imagine how Gisela will be laughing anytime she sees her 😂😂😂😂oh no 😭."

Łïttłê.Rïçh._1🇬🇭🇨🇦 remarked:

"I won’t accept this 😭 I want my celeb crush back 😫 else am going to Chef Diya 😭❤️."

Yourstrulyrosemond shared:

"She'll still grow her hair to pass my own in just 6 months. God a beg, load my wallet to purchase diya organics 💓❤️."

Afi_ford noted:

"Guys if you watched her recent story on Snapchat, after she had the ponytail, she mentioned cutting her hair but I didn’t expect kpokrikpo 😭😭😂😂😂."

Maame esi❤️ added:

"I saw you yesterday at Shiahie I taught I didn’t see you well because of your hair not knowing it’s you🤣🤣😭."

Ama Burland secures new apartment

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ama Burland shared a life update with her fans after moving out of her mum's apartment.

The viral star confirmed that she had moved into her new space shortly after her bestie Gisella also got moved into a new home.

Ama took to Instagram to share a video of the interior of her new apartment, explaining that she would renovate the space.

