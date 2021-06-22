YEN apologises to Epixode over inaccurate report on Samini's VGMA category

YEN.com.gh wishes to apologise to dancehall star, Epixode, over a story we published, titled: "Samini should not in the same VGMA category with kids like Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy."

In an interview on TV3, Epixode commented on his nomination for VGMA 2021 "Dancehall Artiste of the Year" alongside Samini, Ras Kuuku, Kaphun and Larruso.

Image source: CharterHouse

Source: UGC

As part of his comments, Epixode said: "I think Samini should be honoured as a legend. He shouldn’t be mixed up with the kids. He deserves too much to be placed in these categories because he actually paved the way for some of us to follow."

In YEN.com.gh's report, we erroneously stated that Epixode had referred to Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale as kids, who were not worthy to be nominated in the same category as Samini.

This was wrong. Epixode did not at any point mention Shatta Wale or Stonebwoy.

Moreover, both Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale have not been nominated in the dancehall category, so Epixode could not have been referring to them.

YEN, therefore, apologises unreservedly to Epixode for our inaccurate report.

We have already reached out to the dancehall star's management to apologise for any inconvenience our reporting caused him. We also edited our report to reflect the facts.

We assure our readers that we have put measures in place to ensure such a mistake does not recur.

Source: Yen