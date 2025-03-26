An audit of the Electricity Company of Ghana revealed that over 1,300 containers at the Tema Port went missing

The findings on the missing containers following the audit were presented to the energy minister, John Jinapor

The Electricity Company of Ghana had awarded contracts to two firms to clear the containers

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

An investigative report on the Electricity Company of Ghana revealed that over 1,300 containers, which were supposed to be cleared at the Tema Port, went missing.

The committee that carried out the committee explained that the company initially claimed to have had 2,491 uncleared containers which contained cables as well as other equipment belonging to the company.

An investigative report on the Electricity Company of Ghana reveals over 1,300 containers went missing from the Tema Port. Source: John Abdulai Jinapor

Source: Facebook

But following an audit only 1,134 containers were found, leaving 1,347 unaccounted for.

The findings were presented to the energy minister, John Jinapor, on March 25.

ECG had a dedicated fund that received weekly allocations for clearing the containers. However, the practice was discontinued, with the ECG board citing a lack of funds.

Meanwhile, during this period, the company awarded contracts to two firms to clear the containers.

It was further discovered that one of these companies lacked the necessary licence to carry out the contract, raising concerns over procurement breaches.

The committee also found that ECG’s procurement directorate had been merged with its Housing and Estate unit.

Additionally, background checks on the Director of Procurement revealed that he had no prior experience in procurement and was not a member of any professional procurement body.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh