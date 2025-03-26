A woman has expressed her heartfelt gratitude to former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia for his support to victims of the recent Adum market fire incident

Dr Bawumia donated GH¢200,000 and 1,000 bags of cement to help the traders rebuild the market and get back on their feet

The woman's praise for Dr Bawumia's compassion and leadership came amid criticism of President John Dramani Mahama's response to the incident

A Ghanaian woman, who sells at the Adum Market in Kumasi, has expressed her heartfelt gratitude to former Vice President Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia for his swift response and support to victims of the recent fire incident.

The Adum Market fire, which broke out in the early hours of Friday, March 21, 2025, destroyed several properties and left many traders without a way to earn a living.

A Ghanaian woman lauds Dr Bawumia for his timely support to victims of the Adum fire incident. Photo credit: @Dr Mahamudu Bawumia/Facebook & @ohenebakwamedarko_/TikTok.

Source: UGC

In a heartfelt display of compassion, Dr Bawumia paid a courtesy call to the traders at the Adum market.

The former Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah, and the Regional Chairman of the opposition New Patriotic Party, Chairman Wontumi, led the former Vice President to the scene of the Adum fire incident to assess the damage caused.

After interacting with victims of the fire incident, Dr Bawumia made a donation of GH¢200,000 and 1,000 bags of cement to help them rebuild the market and get back on their feet.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia donates money and bags of cement to help the traders rebuild the Adum market after the fire incident. Photo credit: @Dr Mahamudu Bawumia/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

While expressing his sympathy with the traders, Dr Bawumia, who was the flagbearer of the NPP in the 2024 presidential elections, called on the ruling government to complete the Kejetia market phase two project.

Reacting to the former Vice President's visit, a woman, who had also lost her shop to the fire, praised Dr Bawumia for his compassion and leadership.

In a video circulating on social media, the woman was heard singing his praises amid subtle jabs at the sitting president, John Dramani Mahama.

"When he came, he donated GH¢200,000 to the women and added 1,000 bags of cement. However, when Mahama came here, he said the market would be rebuilt in three years. The women have exchanged education for Nkoko Nketenkete," she said.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to woman praising Bawumia after Adum fire

The video of the woman sparked a heated debate between supporters of the NPP and the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the comment section.

Below are some of the comments:

@Montana said:

"What did Bawumia do when the new Kejetia got burnt when they were in power.. To date that place is still left unattended to."

@Gyal like Nessa replied:

"Eii Auntie Montana, sometimes do your research before wai, please."

@NanaEkua also said:

"Dr Bawumia fans where are u ooo."

@Monic commented:

"God bless you soo much Bawumia, it's possible."

Trader blames Adum fire incident on Dumsor

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that a trader blamed the recent Adum fire incident on incessant power cuts, otherwise known as dumsor.

According to the trader a power outage in the area started the market fire, which had destroyed several shops.

The young man, consequently, criticised the Electricity Company of Ghana and the government over their failure to address the incessant power cuts.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh