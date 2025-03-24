Agradaa was one of the several dignitaries at Nana Tornado's mother's funeral at Tema Community 9

The founder of Heaven Way Church didn't fail to disappoint when she was met with music at the funeral

A video of the woman dancing while her gentle husband held her handbag and sprayed cash on her has surfaced online

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Evangelist Mama Pat, aka Nana Agradaa, the founder of Heaven Way church attended Nana Tornado's mother's funeral in Tema.

Agradaa dances at Nana Tornado's funeral. Photo source: TikTok/DePrince

Source: TikTok

The late Beatrice Akuorkor Wood lost her life at the Ridge Hospital in January. She was survived by her five children, of which Nana Tornado appeared to be the last.

Before the woman's funeral, Nana Tornado visited Agradaa's church to invite the traditionalist-turned-Christian to his mother's funeral.

Several videos of Agradaa's stint at the funeral have popped up online.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Evaglist Mama Pat was spotted making her way to the family gathering in honour of the late Mrs Wood.

She decided to battle the traditional troupe billed to entertain the audience. Agradaa's husband gently took his wife's red purse to free her and allow her room to dance freely.

Agradaa danced heartily exciting scores of fans. Her husband took charge of the moment and sprayed Agradaa with cash.

Agradaa's dance moves stir reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Agradaa's dance moves at Tornado's funeral.

pretty Liekha🌷said:

"Herh she’s very beautiful my first time seeing her this close."

Queen Ali-Gina wrote:

"Her husband understands her sign language so well 😂😂. This is a forever marriage."

GloBae💕 remarked:

"The husband is very good in handling our queen 👸 purse 👜 💗."

Krobea’s wig and Makeup ❤️🔌 shared:

"Mo nhw3 yie na naakom ama ooh."

Cyrillic braids remarked:

"Asiamah wo de3 se sika no,na mama pat is looking at um with one eye🤣🤣🤣."

Agradaa composes song with her husband

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Agradaa had impressed netizens with her performance with Angel Asiamah

Agradaa had organised a church service at Heaven's Way Church to celebrate their marital milestone.

During the church service, the Asiamahs mounted the stage to extend their gratitude to God for sustaining their marriage. They requested a beat to rap about their enviable relationship.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh