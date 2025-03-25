Twene Jonas, in a video, criticised the criticism of Richard Nii Quaye after his lavish 40th birthday, calling it unnecessary and asked neysayers to leave the millionaire alone

He addressed speculations made by some of Richard Nii Quaye's detractors who claim that the source of his wealth was not through honest means

Twene Jonas noted that Richard Nii Quaye needed to be celebrated instead of being criticised, and many Ghanaians who reacted to the video agreed with him

Social media personality Twene Jonas has defended businessman Richard Nii Quaye following criticism over his extravagant 40th birthday celebration.

In a video, Jonas said the backlash was unnecessary and called on critics to leave the millionaire alone.

Quaye’s birthday party, held at the Black Star Square, attracted top figures from business, entertainment, and politics.

Videos from the event showed Tanzanian musician Diamond Platnumz also in a yellow long-sleeve shirt and jeans, celebrating with the businessman.

The likes of Davido, Sarkodie and Stonebwoy were also at the event and even performed.

The businessman, who recently made headlines for acquiring a private jet and a Bugatti Chiron, ensured his birthday matched his high-profile lifestyle.

Guests at the event included Ghanaian business moguls Ibrahim Mahama, Osei Kwame Despite, and Ofori Sarpong. Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, also attended.

Nigerian stars Rita Dominic, Richard Mofe-Damijo, and Toke Makinwa made appearances, while Ghanaian musicians Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, and KiDi performed.

After the party, reports emerged that the Financial Intelligence Centre had allegedly placed a hold on accounts linked to Quaye’s Bills Micro-Credit, Quick Credit, and Investment Micro-Credit.

There were claims that the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) was conducting a personal income tax assessment on Quaye, though the amount involved was not disclosed.

Citi Business News also reported that one of Quaye’s vehicles had previously been subject to an import duty, but the matter was resolved.

In his video, Twene Jonas addressed claims that Quaye’s wealth was not acquired through honest means.

He argued that Richard Nii Quaye should be supported instead of being scrutinised.

Many Ghanaians who reacted to his comments agreed with his stance.

Ghanains react to Richard Nii Quaye drama

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

majesty said:

"You support this guy but you envy cheddar why? sarkodie part kill me."

Tesco commented:

"People don’t celebrate others but want people to celebrate them."

vivianmawusi390 said:

"I just love the guy I will pray for him to get more money to make people happy. The guy knows what up.. He hate poverty lifestyle."

Original_K92 said:

"Awwwww bro tell them. The guy get money and people dey jealous am."

Gramps Morgan unhappy about Richard Nii Quaye probe

Twene Jonas is not the only one displeased by the negative press Richard Quaye has received. Gramps Morgan has also voiced his displeasure.

YEN.com.gh reported that the legendary Jamaican musician said Richard Nii Quaye should be allowed to thrive.

Some Ghanaians were also unhappy about the probe, claiming that he was being targeted.

